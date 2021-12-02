ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Dying Light Platinum Edition Is Surprisingly Great on Switch

By Antal Bokor
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDying Light is a first person action game with an emphasis on movement. You play as Kyle Crane, and agent for an organization for the GRE. Your job is to brave the zombie infested streets of Harran, fighting zombies, modifying weapons, and using your parkour skills to survive as you hunt...

thirdcoastreview.com

Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

