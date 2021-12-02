ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Write letters to long-term care facility residents through “Hands to Hearts” program

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Residents at long-term care facilities are a vulnerable population that have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Once someone in a long-term care facility tests positive, strict COVID-19 restrictions are put in place, and Southeastern Idaho Public Health reports this can result in negative impacts on residents social, mental, and physical health.

SIPH is addressing this problem through the program “Hands to Hearts.”

The health district is asking the community to write letters to these residents to help them get through this pandemic and remind them they are not alone. It is health officials hope that through this, we can make a difference in their lives and take step towards a brighter future.

If you are interested in participating in this program, send your letter for residents to SIPH at 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive Pocatello, ID 83201, ATTN: Hands to Hearts.

This program will be ongoing and contains three parts.

  • Part 1: “Hands to Hearts” will work with the community to provide letters to Residents of Long-Term Care Facilities
  • Part 2: “Hands to Hearts” will provide Long-Term Care Facility Residents exercises and activities to do in their rooms
  • Part 3: “Hands to Hearts” will provide Long-Term Care Facility Residents Health Educational Materials about COVID-19 and the vaccine so that they can stay safe and informed.

If you have additional questions, reach out to Morgan Anderson at 208-239-5228.

It is of the upmost importance that residents during this pandemic keep their social, mental, and physical health strong and healthy. This program will address and improve health in all three areas.

