ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

CSX Corp. vs. Canadian National: Which Railroad Stock is a Better Buy?

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs freight rates are expected to rise, companies offering services in this space should witness sales growth. CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) and Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) (CNI) should benefit from the high demand for freight transportation. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Automatic Data Processing vs. Trinet: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

As the labor shortage issues are expected to continue, companies offering solutions in this space should witness high demand for their services, particularly in the holiday season. Staffing service providers TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) should benefit from the rising demand for workers and payroll processing. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, workers compensation insurance and claims management, and employment and benefits law compliance. On the other hand, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services, and Professional Employer Organization.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Carnival, Canadian Pacific Railway And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is a "mystery" to him. With the company doing quite well, he considers it a very good company. When asked about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), Cramer said he likes Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) as it has...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Freeport-McMoRan vs. Southern Copper: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

Rising industrial and clean-energy demand for copper should drive the performance of stocks such as Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX). But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates. On the other hand, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) engages in mining mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, other metals, and oil and gas.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Illinois Tool Works vs. ABB Ltd.: Which Industrial Machinery Stock is a Better Buy?

Even though investors are worried about the impact of the omicron coronavirus variant on the economic recovery, the industrial machinery sector has been gaining attention primarily due to President Biden’s infrastructure bill. ABB (ABB) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW) should benefit from the rising demand for automation solutions. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, ABB Ltd (ABB) manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Electrification; Robotics & Discrete Automation; Industrial Automation; and Motion. On the other hand, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx Corporation#Stocks#Csx Corp#Canadian National#Cni#Technavio#Cagr
investing.com

ContextLogic vs. Shopify: Which E-Commerce Stock is a Better Buy?

Which e-commerce stock, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) or Shopify Inc . (NYSE:SHOP), is a currently a better buy?.The e-commerce industry skyrocketed in 2020, due to the coronavirus, as people increased purchasing goods and services online, rather than leaving their homes and risk infection. With the rising concerns regarding the omicron variant of COVID-19, the e-commerce industry could experience another similar surge.
STOCKS
Benzinga

CSX, Canadian Pacific Lauded for Efforts to Reduce GHGs

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) garnered a spot on the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America this month. The index, a partnership between Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM Sustainability Assessments, scores companies on their ability to meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. "We are...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Rocket Cos. vs. LendingTree: Which Mortgage Stock Is a Better Buy?

Rocket Cos (RKT) and LendingTree (TREE) operate in the mortgage lending industry. Both the stocks have underperformed the broader markets in 2021. If you’re looking to buy the dip, which stock is currently the better investment?.The last few years have been extremely beneficial for players in the mortgage lending space. A low-interest-rate environment and an increase in consumer spending have acted as primary drivers in top-line growth for mortgage lenders, such as Rocket Companies (RKT) and LendingTree (TREE).
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

Plug Power Vs Bloom Energy Stock: Which Is The Better Buy?

The infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden will deliver at least $20.5B for the clean energy sector. The $1.2T infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden is expected to deliver massive tailwinds to the clean energy sector. Both companies have displayed remarkable growth in the past four years, with Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) growing at a CAGR of 42.41% and Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) at a CAGR of 33.34%. While PLUG seems to lead the pack for green hydrogen technology, BE is catching up with its low-cost green hydrogen in its collaboration with Heliogen, Inc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
investing.com

Greenland Technologies vs. Caterpillar: Which Heavy Equipment Stock is a Better Buy?

The resumption of various industrial and construction activities has increased the demand for heavy equipment and related engines and parts. Therefore, we think Caterpillar (CAT) and Greenland Technologies (GTEC) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) and Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) are two prominent players in the heavy equipment space. CAT, which is headquartered in Peoria, Ill., designs, manufactures, and sells construction, mining, forestry machinery, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. The company also manufactures other related parts for its equipment, offers financing and insurance, and distributes its products through dealers. In comparison, Hangzhou, China-based GTEC develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machinery, EVs, electric industrial vehicles, and robotic cargo carriers internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Rivian or Every Other EV Stock?

The electric vehicle industry is red-hot. While investing in a basket of names is a safer approach, sometimes it could pay off to take more risk. This basket of eight stocks exposes a portfolio to plenty of upside. Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ:RIVN) initial public offering (IPO) threw lighter fluid on the...
ECONOMY
investing.com

4 Cannabis Stock to Avoid in December

Amid the rising concerns regarding the rapid spread of the omicron coronavirus variant and skyrocketing inflation levels, cannabis legalization at the federal level doesn’t seem to be a top priority of the government right now. Thus, fundamentally weak cannabis stocks Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), Planet 13 Holdings (OTC:PLNHF), and Flora Growth (FLGC) might witness a sharp pullback given the market volatility. So, these stocks are best avoided now.President Biden has been a long-standing advocate on the decriminalization and eventual legalization of marijuana. Roughly 60% of U.S. adults believe that marijuana should be legalized for medical and recreational purposes. Republicans have also joined this bandwagon, with rep Nancy Mace proposing the States Reform Act.
STOCKS
investing.com

Volkswagen vs. Toyota: Which Auto Giant is a Better Buy?

With the increasing demand for carbon-neutral vehicles and a gradual lessening of the global semiconductor shortage, the automotive industry is expected to witness a solid recovery. So, shares of auto giants Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) should benefit. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) AG (VWAGY) manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The Wolfsburg, Germany-based company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Commercial Vehicles; Power Engineering; and Financial Services. In comparison, Japan’s Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive; Financial Services; and All Other segments.
ECONOMY
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Utility Stocks for Safe Income

During tumultuous market periods, such as the one that has taken over since the newest variant of Covid-19 was discovered, investors tend to flock to safety. That can mean different things to different investors, but for dividend investors, the safety of reliable payouts can mean less volatility in one’s portfolio during periods of market weakness.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Stock Market Trends for 2022

This year has proven to be a profitable year to be invested in the stock market. All three major indexes – the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq – all set records in 2021. But let's put things in perspective. As the economy is returning to...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

2 Small-Cap Chip Stocks to Buy in December

Rising investments to address the global semiconductor chip shortage by scaling up production, and increasing demand for chips from several industries, should propel the semiconductor industry's growth. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality small-cap stocks Cohu Inc. (COHU) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL). Read on.
STOCKS
TIME

'Cows Are the New Coal.' How the Cattle Industry Is Ignoring the Bottom Line When It Comes to Methane Emissions

One of the early, attention-grabbing announcements at November’s COP climate conference in Glasgow was a commitment by more than 105 countries to join a U.S.- and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030. The potent greenhouse gas, which is up to 80 times more effective at heating the planet than carbon dioxide in the short term, has often been considered the lowest hanging fruit when it comes to slowing down global warming. The COP pledges alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C by the 2040s, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
AGRICULTURE
Kokomo Perspective

3 Biotech Penny Stocks To Watch With The Stock Market Down Today

The stock market is getting smoked today, and many penny stocks haven’t been immune to this either. Shocking jobs figures reported during premarket hours added to growing concerns. On Friday, the November jobs report showed that just 210,000 jobs were added last month. This didn’t compare to estimates of over 500,000 that Wall Street had expected.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy