Foo Fighters, Bring Me the Horizon, Maneskin Top Billboard’s 2021 Year-End Rock Charts

We were just recently talking about the many Andy Hull (of Manchester Orchestra) collaborations, and here's another: Tom Morello just released another of his guest-filled Atlas Underground albums, The Atlas Underground Flood, and this one features a collab with Manchester Orchestra, "The Lost Cause." Andy's on lead vocals, and both his voice and Tom Morello's shredding leads sound as distinct as ever. Listen below.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO