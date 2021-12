The management is optimistic about America First Multifamily Investors’ future growth, income and Q3 results were above estimates. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) had a solid Q3 with better than expected earnings results. The management is optimistic about the future and the growth of the company. Rental income and occupancy rates are jumping back to pre-pandemic levels. The only big risk ATAX faces is the potential rate hike in 2022. The business model is stable but the stock is fairly valued with moderate growth in 2022 and 2023. The forward dividend yield is 7.00% which seems attractive for income investors but the future sustainability is far from secure. Income and growth investors might find Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) a better choice.

