Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Galactic invites more customers to join priority list for space flight

By Clark Schultz
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic (SPCE +3.4%) sends an e-mail to prospective customers indicating that they can secure their place in line for a flight with a fully refundable...

seekingalpha.com

spaceexplored.com

NASA intends to acquire three more crewed flights from SpaceX

With Boeing’s Starliner taking a few years longer than planned to get off the ground, NASA intends to purchase three more Crew Dragon flights to the ISS from SpaceX. In a blog post Friday, NASA announced its intent to acquire the flights, stating “to maintain an uninterrupted U.S. capability for human access to the space station.” A nice way of saying that Starliner is taking too long so it needs more SpaceX flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA awards $415 mn to fund three commercial space stations

NASA on Thursday awarded three companies hundreds of millions of dollars to develop commercial space stations it hopes will eventually replace the International Space Station, which is due to retire around the end of the decade. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, aerospace company Nanoracks and defense contractor Northrop Grumman won $130 million, $160 million and $125.6 million contracts respectively to develop their orbital outposts. A fourth company, Axiom Space, was previously awarded a $140 million contract. The US space agency is increasingly turning to private industry to develop hardware it once made itself, in order to reduce costs and to focus on its ambitious goals, which include building habitats on the Moon and preparing for a crewed mission to Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Looking At Virgin Galactic Hldgs's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
INDUSTRY
we-ha.com

West Hartford Native Makes Virgin Galactic Space Connection

Rachel Lyons, a 2013 graduate of West Hartford’s Hall High School, was thrilled to surprise the winner of a contest to travel to space, awarded through a program that also raised roughly $1.7 million for the nonprofit organization she directs. A woman from Antigua was announced last week as the...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
The Independent

Mom and teen daughter duo win tickets worth almost $1m to be among Virgin Galactic’s first space tourists

A mother in Antigua and Barbuda burst with joy when she found out that she won two tickets for a once-in-a-lifetime commercial trip to space.Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson surprised health coach Keisha Schahaff, 44, with the two tickets worth $1m (about £750,000) earlier this month at her home in Antigua. She plans to take the trip with her 17-year-old daughter, an astrophysics student living in Britain who wants to work for Nasa in future.“I’ve always had a lifelong love of flying and a fascination with space, and this is truly a dream come true for me,” Ms Schahaff said....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
The Verge

Virgin Galactic to send its first sweepstakes winner to space

On Wednesday, Virgin Galactic announced its first sweepstakes winner that the space tourism company is sending to space. The winner, Keisha S. (her last name is being withheld by the company), is a health coach from Antigua and Barbuda. She will be the first person from the Caribbean islands to visit space and hopes to bring her daughter, who studies astrophysics, on the spacecraft with her as her guest.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

Virgin Galactic vs. Astra: Which Space Stock Is a Better Buy?

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and Astra Space (ASTR) are two companies that are two companies in the space industry that are high risk but have the potential to derive outsized gains for long-term investors. Both these stocks are currently down significantly from 52-week highs. Which one is a better ‘buy the dip’ candidate?.Investing in companies that are part of a nascent industry allows you to derive market beating gains over the long term. However, due to uncertainties surrounding these companies, this strategy can be considered a high-risk one.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Omaze and Virgin Galactic Announce Winner of Spaceflight Experience

Omaze and Virgin Galactic Announce Winner of Spaceflight Experience. We are excited to announce that Keisha Schahaff of Antigua is the winner of an incredible trip to space aboard a Virgin Galactic flight and is Space For Humanity’s first citizen to join our Citizen Astronaut Program. Sir Richard Branson, Matt...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Boston Globe

Strahan to join next Blue Origin space flight

“I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative, pioneers in aviation, now space travel." “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan signed up to follow billionaire Jeff Bezos and actor William Shatner to the edge of space on the next Blue Origin spaceflight, the private company said Tuesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Elon Musk now controls more than a third of all active satellites as SpaceX breaks rocket launch record

The latest SpaceX launch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit has broken the private space firm’s own record for the number of rocket launches in a calendar year.The Falcon 9 flight, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, marked the 27th successful launch for Elon Musk’s company in 2021.The payload of Starlink satellites also means Musk now controls more than 36 per cent of all active satellites in orbit, according to data from CelesTrak.SpaceX’s Starlink project aims to establish a vast network of table-sized satellites around the Earth in order to beam high-speed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

NASA Matures Lunar Landing Tech through Suborbital Flights

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — NASA’s precision landing technology is making great strides, according to data from a recent suborbital flight test. NASA engineers tested a laser-based navigation system onboard Blue Origin’s uncrewed New Shepard mission in August. The demonstration included components from NASA’s Safe and Precise Landing Instrumentation Capabilities Evolution (SPLICE) project. The SPLICE navigation system consists of a high-performance computer, lasers, a camera, and other sensors. It is designed to help a lander determine its precise location and velocity as it travels toward the surface of a planetary body.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

