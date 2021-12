This week, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell moved the markets with statements that suggest that the Fed will increase the pace of monetary tightening. At a hearing before a US Senate committee, Powell said that the pace of tapering (reduction in monthly securities purchases) would be discussed at the December meeting of the FOMC, the key body. Instead of mid-year, as originally planned, the securities purchases could thus be ended "a few months earlier". Powell further said that, during the coming months, two of the three conditions for a rate hike could be seen as fulfilled by the FOMC. Other members of the FOMC announced their agreement to an earlier end to the securities purchases than originally planned.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO