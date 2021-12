"It's been said, that the truth is in our trash," according to Bates News, when referring to their annual Trashion Show. The truth is that we were in a pandemic and still are now. Face coverings were only an oddity at one point in time and used for medical personal and workers who went into like dusty places or something but now face coverings are not only mandatory to stay safe in many places but now, have become omnipresent and accessories. So it's no surprise that the masks were a necessity in this year's Trashion Show!

MAINE STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO