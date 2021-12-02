ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Hart Discusses New Netflix Series ‘True Story’ With CBS3’s Ukee Washington

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a lot of buzz about one of our own in the entertainment industry and it’s all good. Eyewitness News anchor Ukee Washington talked to Kevin Hart...

TVLine

True Story's Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes on Playing Siblings Who Come to Blows

There are sibling rivalries, and then there are times where interactions become so contentious, tiffs lead to fisticuffs. This is what happens between Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes‘ characters on the new Netflix limited series True Story. In the drama, which premieres this Wednesday, Hart plays Kid, a highly successful standup comedian who returns to his native Philadelphia for the first leg of his comedy tour. While there, he spends time with his older brother Carlton (Snipes), a felonious type who has been mooching off Kid for years. Without revealing too much, a series of unfortunate events occur, forcing Kid and Carlton...
thesource.com

Kevin Hart Hosts Screening for ‘True Story’ in NYC

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes will star in a new seven-episode limited series titled True Story. The series will premiere globally on Netflix On Nov. 24. Last night, tastemakers and media gathered at The Whitby Hotel in NYC for an advanced screening of the limited series ‘True Story’ hosted by Kevin Hart and the series’ executive producer, Eric Newman.
Collider

Kevin Hart on ‘True Story’ and Why He’s So Excited for People to See the Limited Series

With the seven episode limited series, True Story, starting to stream on Netflix tomorrow, I recently got to speak with Kevin Hart about making his first dramatic series. If you’re not familiar with the series, True Story is centered around a world famous comedian nicknamed Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Wesley Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry, and Kid is forced to answer the question of how far he'll go to protect what he has. Eric Newman, who served as showrunner of the Netflix hits Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, created the series and it also stars Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Theo Rossi, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Billy Zane, and Lauren London.
iheart.com

Kevin Hart's Netflix Series Is Receiving High Praise

Kevin Hart's Netflix series True Story, sees him take on a more serious role. The show sees Hart as a famous comedian who after an evening out with his brother threatens to destroy everything he’s built for himself. True Story has already made its way up to the #2 spot in Canada, and has an average audience rating of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.
republic-online.com

‘True Story’: Kevin Hart on the ‘Fun’ of Blurring Lines Between Kid and Himself

Kevin Hart is taking on a completely new role in familiar packaging with his limited drama series True Story at Netflix. The show follows his character Kid, a comedian who stops in his hometown of Philadelphia on tour, where he’ll be forced to answer the question of how far he’d go to protect the things he has in life. Along for the quick-paced journey is Kid’s older brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes), who is quick to get him into some trouble.
phillytrib.com

In 'True Story,' Kevin Hart really does kill

NEW YORK — Getting Kevin Hart’s attention occasionally requires some perseverance, but it is ultimately worth the wait. As he approached for our lunchtime interview last Thursday, Hart was in the midst of a phone call that he couldn’t get out of or wasn’t finished with. For a few minutes he walked the aisles of the MO Lounge at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in midtown Manhattan, a cellphone pressed to one ear as he strolled tantalizingly close to our table, then veered off in another direction as he continued the conversation.
EW.com

True Story review: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes bolster flimsy thriller

Two brothers — a world-famous comedian (Kevin Hart) with everything to lose and a failed schemer (Wesley Snipes) with nothing to call his own — must suddenly scramble to hide a body. It does not go very well. The same can be said for True Story, a seven-episode thriller that offers a serviceable showcase for Hart's dramatic-actor ambitions but ultimately undercuts its own mystery with well-worn tropes and distracting leaps in logic.
CinemaBlend

Netflix's True Story Has An Awesome Throwback Reference To Wesley Snipes' Career That Fans May Have Missed

Netflix’s True Story is a hit for the streamer, though that’s hardly a surprise given its leading men. Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes teamed up as a dynamic duo in this dramatic thriller, which is also jam-packed with nods to both actors’ careers. Some, like Hart playing a comedian from Philadelphia, are obvious, but there are also much more subtle ones that fans probably missed. True Story's creator Eric Newman is particularly proud of one reference involving the character Carlton, played by Snipes, which is a nod to Snipes’ blast-from-the-past movie Wildcats.
CBS News

Kevin Hart on goal to become a billionaire by 45: "It's not about the money"

Comedian, actor and businessman Kevin Hart made his dramatic series debut in the Netflix limited series thriller "True Story." He sat down with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King at his HartBeat Studios in Los Angeles and opened up about the meaning that he hopes his ambitions to be a billionaire by age 45 sends and how he used his street smarts to create a booming business.
ComicBook

Surprising Dwayne Johnson Movie Jumps Back in the Netflix Top Ten

Netflix's Top Ten got a surprise visit from one of Dwayne Johnson's older movies this week. Fans of The Rock are well versed in Rampage, Jumanji, and Hobbs & Shaw. But, they probably weren't expecting to see Central Intelligence ranked so highly on the service. That's right, the action-comedy starring Johnson alongside his buddy Kevin Hart. It isn't completely surprising as the two friends feel like they're joined at the hip sometimes. Central Intelligence allowed both men to flex their comedy muscles as the comedian got to be a fish out of water in the world of international espionage. While The Rock got to make use of some CGI for his days as an awkward teenager. Audiences recognized the hysterical chemistry between the two when the movie aired for the first time. But, these latest Netflix numbers would seem to indicate that a bunch of people got a reminder over the holiday weekend.
MOVIES
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

TV best bets with Beatles doc, Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised,’ Kevin Hart’s ‘True Story,’ Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett

Also: ‘The Waltons Homecoming’ on the CW and Jeremy Renner’s ‘Hawkeye’ on Disney+. This is an action-packed Thanksgiving week for TV. Apple TV+ starting Thanksgiving Day debuts a three-part docuseries focused on the Beatles recording their “Get Back” album back in 1969. Peter Jackson, “Lord of the Rings” director, sifts through 57 hours of unseen footage to capture a band that was going through some major issues but still managed to create some great music.
Miami Herald

‘True Story’ review: Kevin Hart tackles a dramatic role in this Netflix series about a megastar comedian who secretly breaks bad

When you’re a star as big as Kevin Hart, people will speculate about your life. And social media has made it that much easier to hold our favorite celebrities up to the light, looking for cracks, and wondering about this rumor or that. “True Story,” Hart’s new drama series (yes, drama) for Netflix, feels like a sly response to that.
