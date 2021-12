Rory McIlroy was the great protagonist of the first round of the DP World Tour Championship, the last act of the European Tour 2021 which will also designate the best player on the circuit. In Dubai the Northern Irishman (who has already won this event in 2012 and 2015) closed the opening 18 holes with a score of 65 (-7) strokes, two clear of a trio of pursuers, all second with 67 ( -5), composed of the Danish Joachim Brandt Hansen (fresh from the success in the Dubai Championship), the Finnish Tapio Pulkkanen, and the South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

GOLF ・ 13 DAYS AGO