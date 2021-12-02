ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

‘Sober or Slammer’ Campaign kicks-off across the Lowcountry ahead of the holidays

By Riley Benson
 1 day ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign kicked off Thursday ahead of expected holiday season travel and parties. State and local law enforcement focusing on a goal of keeping impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers off the road.

Aggressive, impaired and distracted drivers are all targets of state and local law enforcement ahead of the holidays. Officials say motorists should expect patrols to increase in order to keeps South Carolina roads safe.

“It’s “Sober or Slammer’ so we don’t lose people on our roadways,” says Captain Pat Carter with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

‘You Drink & Drive. You lose.’ This years slogan for the state’s ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign. State law enforcement initiatives are in full swing ahead of the holidays and they say this year’s message should make things clear.

“We always see a spike in December because we’re seeing more parties, you’re seeing functions and people getting impaired out there behind the wheel,” says Captain Carter.

Local and state agencies are increasing their efforts to keep impaired and distracted drivers off the roads. The initiative kicks off on the day South Carolina passed a thousand fatalities on the road for the year.

“So by stepping up our enforcement and spending more time out there, trying to take those drivers of the road – we’re hoping to be knocking on less doors telling families their loved ones won’t be there for the holidays,” says Captain Carter.

Another goal for law enforcement, keeping aggressive drivers off the roads. State Highway Patrol Troopers are taking to Dorchester County roads this week after seeing an increase in collisions and fatalities in the area.

“Aggressive driving is uncalled for and we do see from time-to-time road rage incidents.” says South Carolina State Highway Lance Corporal Trooper Nick Pye. “As well as a lot of people that’s driving way above the posted speed limit.”

The overall goal is to reduce speeding, stop distracted driving and reduce road rage encounters.

“South Carolina roadways right now, some people are afraid to drive on them and we’re the only ones who can prevent that by getting out and enforcement but we also need the public’s help in doing it,” says Trooper Pye.

Law enforcement says arriving safe to your next holiday party starts with -you-.

“Plan ahead, have a safe way home before you start drinking,” says Captain Carter. “There’s the rideshares, there’s friends, there’s whatever. There’s somebody that wants you to arrive home alive.”

Law enforcement says to call *HP (*47) or dial 9-1-1 if you see a distracted or impaired driver on the roads.

