CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in custody after more than a dozen shots were fired at a vehicle in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers witnessed a shooting at the intersection of Trade Street and Tryon Street. CMPD said a four-door sedan was sitting at the light on Tryon Street when the suspect got out and immediately fired multiple shots at the car. The officers immediately confronted the shooter, who took off running and was taken into custody.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO