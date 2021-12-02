ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Santana has 'unscheduled' heart procedure

By Scripps National
tmj4.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMusician Carlos Santana revealed he had to undergo an unscheduled heart procedure. In a video posted on Twitter, the 74-year-old said he went to the hospital Saturday after noticing something...

www.tmj4.com

Carlos Santana
reviewjournal.com

Heart scare prompts Santana to cancel December dates

A health scare has prompted Carlos Santana to cancel his December dates at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Santana said in a YouTube message Wednesday afternoon he had experienced chest discomfort Saturday, and asked his wife and band mate Cindy Blackman Santana to take him to the hospital. “We...
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Carlos Santana Cancels December Las Vegas Run

Carlos Santana has canceled all December 2021 dates of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live at the House of Blues stage inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino as he recovers from an unscheduled procedure. Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management said in a statement: “I regret to inform...
MUSIC
tmj4.com

Woods says days playing as a full-time pro golfer are over

Tiger Woods is speaking publicly for the first time since suffering injuries in a car crash earlier this year. In an exclusive interview with Golf Digest, Woods said his days as a full-time pro golfer are over. The legendary golfer says he sees himself playing in a few events a...
GOLF
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
ewrestlingnews.com

Long-Time WWE Employee Departs The Company, Austin Theory/Corey Graves

A long-time employee has left the company. Scott Aycock, who has worked security in WWE since 2004, departed the company earlier this week. As of this writing, there is no word on if he was booked at the RAW TV tapings several weeks ago where a fan attacked Seth Rollins. It should also be noted that there are some conflicting reports as to whether he was fired from the company or retired.
WWE
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Braves The Cold In A Purple Mini Skirt While Out With A$AP Rocky In NYC

The ‘Anti’ singer bundled up before hitting the town with her rapper boyfriend in New York City while going to an art exhibit together. The cold isn’t getting to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The musical couple broke out some warm coats while they were out for a walk in New York City on Friday December 3. The pair were heading to the Basquiat exhibit at the famed auction house Christie’s. The 33-year-old rapper reached to hold his girlfriend’s hand, as they strutted down the busy city streets together in the early winter chill.
LONG BEACH, CA
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces He Needs Back Surgery

That could be worse. There are all kinds of injuries in the wrestling world and some of them are a lot worse than others. Some of them are the kinds that take place all at once but others are things that have been built up over the course of a long career. Either kind needs to be taken care of though and that seems to be the case again with another wrestling legend.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Have Reportedly Broken Up

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade El Idolo have broken up, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net. Andrade stopped following Flair on Twitter and Instagram last month, leading to speculation of the wrestling couple possibly splitting up. Haynes noted that the break-up “did not appear to be...
WWE
dailydodgers.com

Los Angeles Dodgers’ $365m star Mookie Betts marries Brianna Hammonds

Scroll down for video Bliss: Los Angeles Dodgers star right fielder Mookie Betts married longtime love Brianna Hammonds in a stunning beachside ceremony on Wednesday The high school sweethearts became engaged to be married earlier this year in January after 15 years of dating. The couple also have a two-year-old daughter named Kynlee together as the youngster was seen being carried down the aisle during the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
MUSIC
mauinow.com

Lucky Guest from Hawai’i Wins Million-Dollar Jackpot

A lucky guest from Hawai’i tested her luck at Boyd Gaming’s Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and won a million-dollar jackpot on an IGT’s Wheel of Fortune® slots — the first major jackpot to hit at Main Street since it reopened on Sept. 8. The...
LOTTERY
411mania.com

The Rock Reacts To Photo Of Himself and Ric Flair From 1984

In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair shared a photo of himself and a 12-year-old version of The Rock from 1984. Rock responded in a post of his own and called Flair one of his heroes growing up. He wrote: “Respect, always brother. You, Dusty my dad, Muraco, Hawk, Animal,...
COMBAT SPORTS
tmj4.com

Molly and Austin Share The Buzz For December 1!

Join Molly Fay and guest chatter Austin Giorgio! Austin is coming off his time on The Voice. If you want to hear Austin perform he is part of the Interstate Music’s Holiday Spectacular. The holiday show will air on Dec. 23 and include Austin and a combination of aspiring artists like Stephen Hull (from Racine who recently played SummerFest), Drake Milligan, and Timothy Myles. The complete holiday production can be enjoyed by viewers online on 12/23 at 7 pm CST at: https://events.interstatemusic.com/events/2021-holiday-spectacular/ [events.interstatemusic.com]
ENTERTAINMENT

