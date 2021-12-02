Volunteers prepare 2.4 million Christmas gift boxes for kids around the world

CHARLOTTE — From now until Christmas, volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child will prepare more than 2.4 million boxes in Charlotte.

Those boxes will be sent to children all across the world.

After the pandemic made the effort somewhat difficult last year, Channel 9 reporter Anthony Kustura explains the work being done right now -- and the lasting impact it’s creating -- in the video at the top of this page.

