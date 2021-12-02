ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Volunteers prepare 2.4 million Christmas gift boxes for kids around the world

By Anthony Kustura, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmn1t_0dCenXAC00

CHARLOTTE — From now until Christmas, volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child will prepare more than 2.4 million boxes in Charlotte.

Those boxes will be sent to children all across the world.

[ ALSO READ: Turning 21 but asking family, friends to buy gifts for kids in need ]

After the pandemic made the effort somewhat difficult last year, Channel 9 reporter Anthony Kustura explains the work being done right now -- and the lasting impact it’s creating -- in the video at the top of this page.

(WATCH BELOW: 13-year-old boy raises $5,900 to help homeless children celebrate Christmas)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
66K+
Followers
74K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy