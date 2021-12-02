ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany announces lockdown for the unvaccinated, plans mandatory vaccinations

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7Sio_0dCen5mL00

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Germany announced on Thursday that it will enact a nationwide lockdown for people who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

This comes less than two weeks after the country declared a "national emergency."

Unvaccinated people will be prohibited from entering most public spaces, with the exception of essential services like grocery stores or pharmacies.

The country is also moving towards mandatory vaccinations, which could come as soon as February.

The new rules mean unvaccinated people are only allowed to meet two people from another household. Only those who are vaccinated or have recently recovered from the virus will be allowed into most businesses.

The country is also requiring bars and nightclubs in areas with an incidence rate above 350 cases per 100,000 people to shut down and limiting the number of people allowed to attend large outdoor gatherings like sporting events.

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel made the announcement along with her successor Olaf Scholz, as the country tries to gain control over the most severe wave of COVID-19 to hit it so far.

The fourth wave must be broken and this has not yet been achieved," Merkel told a news conference.

"Given the situation, I think it is appropriate to adopt compulsory vaccination."

A compulsory vaccination mandate would need to be approved by the country's parliament.

Germany's rate of fully-vaccinated people stands at 68.6% which falls below its 75% goal.

The country again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period on Thursday.

Germany reported its first confirmed case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on Saturday.

Comments / 11

Mark
13h ago

Instead of the star of David segregating people 80 years ago and isolating them from main stream life – we now have a Covid vaccination card essentially doing the same thing.

Reply
2
Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

China slaughtering pets of COVID patients under draconian new law

China is slaughtering the pets of COVID patients under its draconian ‘zero tolerance’ strategy for the virus. Officials claim it is to stop the spread of infection – but the “inhumane” rule has sparked fury among animal lovers in the country as it battles a wave of new outbreaks. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO warns about unintended effect of vaccines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has warned vaccinated people to remain cautious when it comes to catching Covid-19 and not fall into a ?false sense of security.?. "In many countries and communities, we are concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," the WHO's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday at a press conference on the Covid-19 crisis in Europe.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
New York Post

Chinese authorities fear packages could be spreading COVID-19

Chinese authorities have taken the extreme step of halting parcel deliveries in some parts of the country over fears that packages could be spreading COVID-19 following several positive cases linked to children’s clothing manufacturers. A string of recent positive cases has resulted in parcel delivery services being halted in several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

World gets tough on the unvaccinated

Public officials around the world are imposing new restrictions on the unvaccinated as many nations struggle to raise their COVID vaccination rates. Why it matters: Unvaccinated people are five times more likely than vaccinated people to get infected and 10 times more likely to die from COVID, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many health care systems are buckling under new waves in cases among the unvaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

Austria has the right idea – put the unvaccinated in lockdown

Disturbing news from the province of Upper Austria. It has the unwelcome distinction of having the lowest vaccination rate and the highest infection rate of Austria’s nine provinces. Death rates are rising. As it happens, Austria also has the lowest vaccination rate of any western European country apart from Liechtenstein, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.I’m not quite sure why this relatively prosperous chunk of Europe displays such reluctance to take this basic public health precaution. Some say it is to do with the strength of the far-right Freedom Party, but there we are.The regional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Austrian brothel offers free sessions to customers getting Covid jab

A brothel in Austria is offering free vouchers to adults who get their Covid-19 vaccine at the building. Fun Palast, located in the capital city of Vienna, is hoping to boost vaccination rates, as well as client numbers that have dropped during the pandemic. Visitors will be entitled to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

7 More Countries Were Added to the CDC's 'Avoid Travel' List

A new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has raised fears about the further spread of the virus and prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to add seven countries to its "avoid travel" list over Thanksgiving weekend. Over the weekend, the CDC broke with its recent pattern of updating its...
TRAVEL
Daily Fort Worth

Dr. Fauci says ‘vaccines are likely to provide a degree of protection’ as he hints new pandemic measures including lockdowns if needed

While some countries are still battling the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus, a new, potentially more contagious and more dangerous variant was discovered few days ago in South Africa called Omicron. Although scientists and health experts know little to none about the new Covid-19 variant, a decent number of countries acted in panic and decided to close their borders for travelers and many more are expected to follow the same path.
HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
223K+
Followers
45K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy