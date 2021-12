When Cade Yacamelli fumbled on the first play of the game, the Penn-Trafford senior said some unflattering words to himself. But he sure made up for it later. Yacamelli rushed for 207 yards on 19 carries and scored three second-half touchdowns to help lead Penn-Trafford to a dominating 24-6 victory against Pine-Richland on Friday in a WPIAL Class 5A semifinal at Gateway’s Pete Antimarino Stadium.

TRAFFORD, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO