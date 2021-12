We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In my opinion, the best kind of birthday gift is one where it’s a tidge customized (not a fan of monogram overload and the extra cost that usually comes with it) and looks like the gift giver put a decent amount of thought into it — even if it was as simple as clicking a few buttons. And when I received a Birthdate Co. candle last year from a very sweet and thoughtful friend, I had an aha! moment. This was it: the mythical one-size-fits-all present that still felt completely tailored to me — and one that I immediately knew I’d be gifting others on their birthdays, too.

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO