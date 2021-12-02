ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 13 Fantasy Football Sleepers

By Corbin Young
fantasydata.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInjuries were the big storyline last week, hopefully, we have less of that in Week 13. Thankfully, the Week 13 fantasy football sleeper picks turned out better than Week 12. As usual, we'll review the Week 12 sleeper picks and look ahead to the Week 13 sleepers based on the matchups...

fantasydata.com

defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Jaret Patterson
The Spun

Giants Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts

The New York Giants topped the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. New York’s defense stifled Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. The Giants slowed down Hurts, who had been playing at a high level in recent weeks. Hurts finished the game with just 129 yards, no touchdowns and three...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor reaches historic feat that not even Walter Payton, Barry Sanders achieved

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues to bolster his resume for the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. After an underwhelming performance in the Colts’ Week 12 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Taylor bounced back in convincing fashion against the Houston Texans. The second-year running back finished with 143 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Colts cruised to a 31-0 win to clinch the season sweep over Houston.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks hit with major Jamal Adams injury blow vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks lost star safety Jamal Adams to injury in their Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers, raising concerns about his status moving forward. Adams reportedly suffered a shoulder injury at the half, forcing him out for the rest of the contest with the 49ers. He returned to the Seahawks’ sideline after the break, but he was already in street clothes.
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Release Former First-Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens are making at least one change to their roster before this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Friday afternoon, the team officially waived offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M, started his professional career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was...
NFL
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 13

The NFL schedule is starting to heat up with playoff seeds and divisional races in full swing, while the fantasy season is quickly approaching its end. Underdogs have been dominant, leading to a wildly entertaining and unpredictable 2021 for all teams. Players have impressed and disappointed in surprising spots, while injuries have taken some of the game's best talent away, forcing role players to step up and produce.
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon and have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss, too. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have lost standout defensive back Marlon Humphrey for the season. “Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with...
NFL
Popculture

Adrian Peterson Signs With New NFL Team After Being Cut by Titans

Adrian Peterson has found a new NFL team after being released by the Tennessee Titans. This week, the Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed Peterson to the practice squad. The Seahawks needed more depth at the running back position due to the number of injuries that occurred this season. "Excited...
NFL
Sporting News

Week 12 Fantasy Sleepers: Dontrell Hilliard, Ty Johnson among players with favorable matchups

With Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray on a bye, many fantasy owners will surely be looking to find a sleeper QB. Yes, Mahomes has been underwhelming, but you have likely continued to start him. Murray, along with DeAndre Hopkins, has been out for a few weeks, and you'll have to continue to find one-week solutions for them. As always, we're here to help you identify under-the-radar values specific to this week. Whether it's with players on your roster or those sitting on the waiver wire, there are always guys, such as Dontrell Hilliard or Ty Johnson, with sneaky upside ready to enter your lineups and be on our Week 12 fantasy sleeper list.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 13: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Daniel Jones, Tony Jones Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr.

After two weeks with just two teams on bye, we looking ahead to Week 13 where Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay, and Cleveland get the week off. So, all in all, the most notable losses are Aaron Rodgers, Christian McCaffrey, A.J. Brown, Davante Adams, and Nick Chubb. They've all missed at least one game this season, so we know we can survive without them. Whether you own one of those guys or are dealing with injury concerns or unfavorable matchups, fantasy football owners will need to look ahead at possible waiver wire pickups, free agents, and streamers, such as Daniel Jones, Tony Jones Jr., and Laviska Shenault Jr., before they potentially become hot adds on waivers after Week 12.
NFL
Sporting News

Week 13 Fantasy Sleepers: Jamaal Williams, Boston Scott among potential breakouts with favorable matchups

Four teams are on a bye, so all leagues will have some looking for replacements for Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Nick Chubb, and D.J. Moore, among others. Circumstances could certainly be worse when it comes to a week with so many guys out of action, but it's important to continue to find one-week answers to full your lineups as we head toward the fantasy playoffs. As always, we're here to help you identify under-the-radar values specific to this week. Whether it's with players on your roster or those sitting on the waiver wire, there are always guys, such as Jamaal Williams and Boston Scott, with sneaky upside ready to enter your lineups and be on our Week 13 fantasy sleeper list.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Russell Wilson Speculation

There’s been some speculation this week that the New York Giants might try to make a move for Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason. Several analysts at ESPN have given the idea some legs today, leaving Giants fans to ponder the possibilities. If the season ended today, the Giants would have two first-round picks – No. 6 and No. 7 – and a big question mark at quarterback.
NFL
WEHT/WTVW

Frank Reich has open-door policy with players, and Quenton Nelson knocked

INDIANAPOLIS – It was less than 2 minutes of Wednesday’s Episode 3 of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,’’ but it was impossible to ignore. There was Frank Reich on the sidelines, arms crossed. His Indianapolis Colts had just suffered a fourth turnover – Nyheim Hines’ muffed punt – and Tom Brady was back in business early in […]
NFL

