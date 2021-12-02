Week 13 Fantasy Football Sleepers

After two weeks with just two teams on bye, we looking ahead to Week 13 where Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay, and Cleveland get the week off. So, all in all, the most notable losses are Aaron Rodgers, Christian McCaffrey, A.J. Brown, Davante Adams, and Nick Chubb. They've all missed at least one game this season, so we know we can survive without them. Whether you own one of those guys or are dealing with injury concerns or unfavorable matchups, fantasy football owners will need to look ahead at possible waiver wire pickups, free agents, and streamers, such as Daniel Jones, Tony Jones Jr., and Laviska Shenault Jr., before they potentially become hot adds on waivers after Week 12.
