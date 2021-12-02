Week 13 Fantasy Football Sleepers

Four teams are on a bye, so all leagues will have some looking for replacements for Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Nick Chubb, and D.J. Moore, among others. Circumstances could certainly be worse when it comes to a week with so many guys out of action, but it's important to continue to find one-week answers to full your lineups as we head toward the fantasy playoffs. As always, we're here to help you identify under-the-radar values specific to this week. Whether it's with players on your roster or those sitting on the waiver wire, there are always guys, such as Jamaal Williams and Boston Scott, with sneaky upside ready to enter your lineups and be on our Week 13 fantasy sleeper list.

