Mayo Clinic employees to get final vaccine warning Friday

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is making a change to its COVID-19 vaccination mandate. In July, it was announced that all Mayo Clinic employees needed to be fully vaccinated by September 17 or complete a “declination process” that included education and social distancing requirements. In...

www.kimt.com

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIMT

Mayo Clinic on new COVID-19 variant: 'If it is more infectious, it will spread a lot faster, a lot quicker, to more people'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Omicron is the fifth COVID-19 variant of concern. It originated in South Africa and has already spread to other countries. Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Abinash Virk said what we don't know about the new variant are some key questions, such as does this variant have higher transmission rates than the others?
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIMT

Minnesota to distribute one million at-home COVID tests

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota has secured another one million over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 tests. Walz says the BD Veritor At-home kits will go to schools and child care providers for distributing directly to families. “Today we’re taking another step to meet people where they are and...
MINNESOTA STATE
arcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Q&A: Medications for high cholesterol

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have high cholesterol, but I can’t take statin drugs. Are there any new medications that I should consider?. ANSWER: Cholesterol is a waxy substance that’s found in the fats in your blood. When you have too much cholesterol, you can develop fatty deposits, or lipids, in your blood vessels that can make it difficult for blood to flow through your arteries. An estimated 29 million adults in the U.S. have high cholesterol.
HEALTH
York Dispatch Online

WellSpan employee claims to have talked grandparent out of getting child vaccinated

A WellSpan employee who reportedly refused to schedule children for COVID-19 vaccines has — at least according to her social media posts — been placed on leave pending an investigation. In a series of public Facebook posts, call center employee April Flegel — who also appears online under the name...
HEALTH
arcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Q and A: Kids 5-11 and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have three girls, ages 6, 8, and 11. They have been attending school virtually for the past year and a half, and I have been limiting their encounters with friends and family due to COVID-19. Although I am vaccinated for COVID-19, I'm not still sure if my children should be. I'm worried about side effects and how effective the vaccine will be in young children. Do you have any advice?
MENTAL HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Mayo Clinic operating income more than doubles

Mayo Clinic's financial and operating performance was strong in the first nine months of this year, with revenue gains offsetting higher expenses, according to financial documents released Nov. 18. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's revenue totaled $11.71 billion in the first three quarters of this year, up from $9.98 billion in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
La Crosse Tribune

Mayo urging patients to get vaccine boosters

Mayo Clinic Health System is urging those who haven’t yet had their COVID vaccine, flu shot or booster dose to do so as patient demand decreases. COVID-19 vaccinations at Mayo sites decreased by 17% from the previous week, while youth 5 to 11 accounted for 17% of those vaccinated. Flu vaccinations dropped 20% from the week prior, but overall rates are steady in comparison to previous years, Mayo said.
LA CROSSE, WI
tucson.com

Mayo Clinic recommendations for navigating the holidays safely

As the holidays approach, COVID-19 cases are surging in parts of the U.S., and community transmission is high. With more people planning to travel and gather in the weeks to come, health experts are issuing updated guidance for how to celebrate the holiday season safely. The Centers for Disease Control...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsChannel 36

Chemung County Hosting Child COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Friday

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- The Chemung County Health Department on Friday is hosting two Pfizer child vaccination clinics in partnership with the Elmira City School District. The clinics will be hosted at Fassett and Beecher Elementary schools. The clinics will administer the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is authorized for...
ELMIRA, NY
Albert Lea Tribune

Mayo Clinic receives top honors for high-quality patient care

Nine Mayo Clinic hospitals received high rankings for quality patient care in the Bernard A. Birnbaum, M.D., Quality and Affordability Study by Vizient Inc., the nation’s leading health care performance improvement company. The rankings honor superior performance among academic medical centers; large, specialized, complex care medical centers; and community hospitals...
HEALTH SERVICES
KIMT

Mayo Clinic honors its 2021 Distinguished Alumnit

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 2021 Distinguished Alumni Awards have been announced by Mayo Clinic. The awards were created in 1981 to acknowledge exceptional contributions to medicine by Mayo Clinic alumni. This year’s honorees are:. - Dr. John Burnett Jr., a Mayo Clinic cardiologist with a joint appointment in the Department...
ROCHESTER, MN
Whitefish Pilot

Logan Health to require all employees to get COVID vaccine

Logan Health is requiring its entire staff to have received at least once dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by Dec. 6 in order to comply with a federal rule announced earlier this month. In a message sent to staff on Tuesday, hospital leadership explained that its decision to comply with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEAU-TV 13

Mayo Clinic offers staff a day of thanks

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hospital staff around the country, and the state, including locally here in Eau Claire, have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to be on the rise. To thank staff for their hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic, one...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

