‘Severe and gruesome’: Man accused of beating father to death after argument over TV

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County man is accused of beating his father to death following an argument over a TV on Tuesday.

Mario Tarabillo-Justiniano, 32, is facing a charge of second-degree murder related to the death of his father, Mario Enrique Tarabillo, 59.

Tarabillo-Justiniano told deputies he got into an argument with his father over whether Tarabillo-Justiniano should buy a new TV or accept a used older model from his dad for free.

According to an arrest affidavit, Tarabillo-Justiniano told deputies he acted in self-defense. And that he punched his father three to four times, dodged a punch from his dad and put his dad in a chokehold before throwing him to the ground as “hard as he could.”

But investigators said Tarabillo’s injuries were not consistent with Tarabillo-Justiniano’s description of events, but of a “severe and gruesome” beating.

Tarabillo-Justiniano told deputies he started doing chest compressions on his father when he realized he was unconscious and then called 911.

Tarabillo-Justiniano is being held at Orange County Jail on no bond.