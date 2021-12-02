ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

‘Severe and gruesome’: Man accused of beating father to death after argument over TV

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 1 day ago
Mario Tarabillo-Justiniano An Orange County man is accused of beating his father to death following an argument over a TV on Tuesday. (Orange County Jail)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County man is accused of beating his father to death following an argument over a TV on Tuesday.

Mario Tarabillo-Justiniano, 32, is facing a charge of second-degree murder related to the death of his father, Mario Enrique Tarabillo, 59.

Tarabillo-Justiniano told deputies he got into an argument with his father over whether Tarabillo-Justiniano should buy a new TV or accept a used older model from his dad for free.

According to an arrest affidavit, Tarabillo-Justiniano told deputies he acted in self-defense. And that he punched his father three to four times, dodged a punch from his dad and put his dad in a chokehold before throwing him to the ground as “hard as he could.”

But investigators said Tarabillo’s injuries were not consistent with Tarabillo-Justiniano’s description of events, but of a “severe and gruesome” beating.

Tarabillo-Justiniano told deputies he started doing chest compressions on his father when he realized he was unconscious and then called 911.

Tarabillo-Justiniano is being held at Orange County Jail on no bond.

EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in school shooting?

Guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators, but parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs, experts say. That's what makes the case against Ethan Crumbley's parents uncommon, following the fatal shooting of four students at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Jennifer and James Crumbley ignored opportunities to intervene, just a few hours before the bloodshed.
