A Tuesday announcement was great news for ATVers and snowmobilers. An old railway corridor will soon be converted into a 32 mile long multi-use trail. According to WABI, the rail beds that will soon be converted into trails were recently purchased from Pan Am Railways for about a million dollars. The plan is for the trail, which snakes its way through the towns of Madison, Norridgewock , Anson, Fairfield, Emden, and other parts of Somerset and Kennebec counties, to be connected to other part of the Maine Interconnected Trail System and Maine ATV Trail System.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO