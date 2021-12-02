Falcon 9 launches SpaceX’s 32nd Starlink mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — SpaceX is set to send up another round of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The Falcon 9 rocket will blast off at 6:12 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch was supposed to take place on Wednesday, but was delayed.

This is SpaceX’s 32nd Starlink mission.

