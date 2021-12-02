ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Falcon 9 launches SpaceX’s 32nd Starlink mission

By WESH 2 News Staff
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdcFi_0dCeklkX00

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — SpaceX is set to send up another round of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The Falcon 9 rocket will blast off at 6:12 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch was supposed to take place on Wednesday, but was delayed.

This is SpaceX’s 32nd Starlink mission.

You can watch the launch live in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022. The new intelligence...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Rocket#Falcon 9#Wesh
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Roe v. Wade nearly fell 30 years ago. Can it survive again?

WASHINGTON (AP) — We’ve been here before, with the fate of abortion rights throughout the United States in doubt and awaiting a decision by the Supreme Court. Nearly 30 years ago, the court came within a vote of throwing out the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the United States and returning the ability to restrict if not ban abortion to the states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFLA

WFLA

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy