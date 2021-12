The climate crisis means reduced levels of sea ice and the shorter time it remains covering the Arctic Ocean are combining to open up greater areas of open water to killer whales, new research reveals.But scientists have warned that the growing presence of these intelligent predators could potentially create an ecological imbalance which would damage habitats and the species which live in them.In recent years, scientists have increasingly tracked killer whales moving into the Arctic, where the animals are capable of teaming up to hunt larger prey such as seals, walruses, and even other species of whale.A research team...

