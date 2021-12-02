ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga, NY

Tioga football – a state musical montage

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbugM_0dCekbvH00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The time is almost here.

On Friday, Tioga football has its chance to make school history-again. The Tigers (11-0), ranked number one in the state in Class D, will play for its second-ever New York State Championship at Noon at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse Friday afternoon.

Their opponent the state’s second-ranked team, Moriah (10-0), also sports an unbeaten record. In a battle of the unbeatens, Tioga’s explosive offense paced by one of the state’s best all-time rushing attacks, has a great opportunity to win their first state title since 2015.

To get you ready for the big game, 18 Sports takes you back on a musical journey through some of the Tigers best plays of the season. Stay with 18 Sports Friday as we’ll have a full recap of the New York State Class D Championship at 6 and 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

State champion Tigers arrive home in style

TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WETM) – The state champs are here. The Class D state champion Tioga Tigers football team arrived home in style on Friday night. The Tigers were escorted home by local law enforcement and fire departments following their state title win at the Carrier Dome. The team was welcomed home by fans in […]
TIOGA, NY
WETM 18 News

Canton football’s magical season comes to end

ALTOONA, Pa. (WETM) – Canton football fought until the end. The Warriors, playing in their first PIAA Class A Final Four since 1990, fell on the road to Bishop Guilfoyle 20-7 Friday night. It was the first loss of the season for Canton (13-1) who saw their magical ride come to an end. Bishop Guilfoyle […]
CANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira wrestling pins Vestal in season opener

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first match can be the hardest match. But not for the Elmira Express who surged past visiting Vestal at home Thursday night. The Express (1-0) topped the Golden Bears 40-27 in their season opener. Behind four total pins on the night, Elmira’s upstart lineup got the job done in the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Commentary – First Arena’s new era

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for a special 18 Sports Commentary. On this edition, we dive into the brand new tenant of Elmira’s First Arena Tadross-Donner Sports. The new tenant was introduced on Wednesday at First Arena at a special press event. Steve Donner provided insight and context into why the outfit has come […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tioga, NY
City
Moriah, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Football
City
Elmira, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Syracuse, NY
Education
WETM 18 News

Canton football ready for PIAA state final four

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Canton’s historic season on the gridiron continues this weekend in the PIAA state semifinals. The 13-0 Warriors will face Bishop Guilfoyle on the road in the Class A state semifinals on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Canton erased a 14-point deficit with just over seven minutes to go in fourth quarter […]
CANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Beth Phoenix stepping away from WWE NXT Commentary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top professional athletes is putting down the headset. Elmira native and World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix announced via Twitter that she is stepping away from her color commentator role on WWE NXT. Phoenix, real name Beth Copeland, was the first-ever female wrestler in Elmira […]
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montage#American Football#Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Penn State looks ahead to Big Ten ACC Showcase

Over the weekend Penn State Men’s Basketball went 2-1 in the Emerald Coast Classic. Their only loss was in overtime to eventual tournament champion, LSU. The Nittany Lions now turn their attention to the Big Ten ACC Showcase and a first time meeting with Miami on Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Miami has […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy