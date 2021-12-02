ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autism Now Diagnosed in 1 in Every 44 Children, CDC Says

US News and World Report
 2 days ago

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Autism may be more prevalent among American children than believed, a new U.S. government study shows. One in 44 children at age 8 in the United States have been diagnosed with the developmental disorder, a jump from the previous estimate of 1 in 54...

www.usnews.com

WDBO

Study finds mumps cases rising in vaccinated children

A new study published in the December issue of ‘Pediatrics’ found that nearly one-third of mumps cases in the United States are in pediatric patients, many of whom are vaccinated. The study found that from 2007-2009, 9,172 pediatric cases of the mumps were reported, with 87% of those patients having...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

1 in 44 U.S. children are affected by autism, new data suggests

New autism numbers released Thursday suggest more U.S. children are being diagnosed with the developmental condition and at younger ages. In an analysis of 2018 data from nearly a dozen states, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that among 8-year-olds, 1 in 44 had been diagnosed with autism. That rate compares […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Record-Breaking Autism Rates Reported With New CDC Criteria

Childhood autism rates are at the highest level since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began tracking the disorder in 2000, new data released today show. The increase likely reflects improvements in diagnosis and identification of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), not an increase in incidence, study authors with the CDC's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network told Medscape Medical News.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Oregonian

All adults should get a COVID-19 booster, CDC now says

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday strengthened its recommendations on who should get boosters. In a statement, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that all vaccinated adults should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot at least six months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Vaccines Are Less Effective at Protecting Against Severe COVID-19 in Immunocompromised Adults

Susceptible people should receive a 3-dose vaccine series and a booster. New real-world evidence gathered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at protecting against COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in people who are immunocompromised. In general, immunocompromised individuals are at an increased...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shropshire Star

Children with badly controlled asthma at higher risk of Covid hospital admission

Around 1.1 million children in the UK are estimated to have asthma. Children with poorly controlled asthma are three to six times more likely to be admitted to hospital with coronavirus than those without the condition, new research suggests. Scientists suggest that five to 17-year-olds with poorly controlled asthma should...
KIDS
kuer.org

PM News Brief: Autism diagnoses, Kimball Junction development & state lawmaker resignation

A study released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network found that in less than a decade, the amount of 8-year-olds diagnosed with autism in Utah increased by almost 30%. Researchers said it is likely due to more accessible diagnosis and treatment services. University of Utah professor Dr. Deborah Bilder was a co-author of the study. She said researchers also found that Latino kids in Utah are diagnosed with autism at a lower rate than white kids. "There's no understood reason to think that the rate of autism will affect children of different ethnic or racial backgrounds differently," she said. Bilder said the discrepancy is most likely an accessibility issue. As of 2018, 1 in 46 8-year-olds in Utah are diagnosed with autism, which is up from 1 in 58 in 2012. — Martha Harris.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Your baby won’t be affected by Covid’, couple told before three-month-old son dies from virus

A couple has shared the cautionary tale of losing their three-month-old baby in February to Covid.Children under the age of five are not yet able to have the coronavirus vaccine, but mother Angelina Rendon was repeatedly told not to worry about her infant’s safety. “I don’t know how many times a doctor has told me ‘don’t worry, your baby won’t be affected by Covid’ but he was, unfortunately,” said Ms Rendon to Sacramento network KCRA3.“Be careful who touches your baby,” said Ms Rendon, warning other parents with infants of the very real risk of coronavirus. “It can just start with...
RELATIONSHIPS
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION

