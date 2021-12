Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has talked about season 2 of the hit Netflix series. The writer/director seemed to confirm a further installment was coming back in November, telling The Associated Press: "But I will say there will indeed be a second season." However, Netflix has not officially confirmed a second season, and, according to a Vulture interview with Hwang, it seems the AP quote was mistranslated. Instead, the series creator said: "I think there will indeed be a season 2."

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO