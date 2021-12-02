ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josh Allen's development has caught eye of Patriots coach Bill Belichick

By Nick Fierro
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S6LYq_0dCek44f00

“They audible a lot, they change things," the coach said. "They obviously have a lot of confidence in him. He handles them well on the line. Every other play they’ll run a bad play where they run into a bad look or a blitz or something like that. He doesn’t get fooled much by anything. It’s really, really impressive to watch how he’s developed there."

For his part, Allen is equally impressed with what he'll be up against on Monday night.

"They've got some really, really good dudes," Allen said. "You look at the corner position. [Jalen] Mills and [J.C.] Jackson, and Jackson's having another great year. They've got some guys that can get after the quarterback, [Dont'a] Hightower and [Matt] Judon and a few other guys. And they are very versatile. They're smart players. And [Devin] McCourty, obviously he's been in the league for a long time. He's extremely smart, extremely instinctive and he's doing some really good things.

" ... Their defense has been balling out during this little win streak that they've got. So we're going to have our hands full. ... We also want to make sure that we're being smart with the football and I want to take care of it and not put in harm's way in the air or on the ground, for that matter. But again, football happens sometimes, and you've got to be able to roll the punches, forget about it and get on to the next play."

A win by the Bills (7-4) would catapult them back into first place in the AFC East over the Patriots (8-4).

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend hopeful for a Bills’ Thanksgiving repeat

Brittany Williams is “so thankful” for her favorite quarterback. Ahead of Buffalo’s Thanksgiving game against New Orleans on Thursday night, the girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen posted a sweet tribute to the 25-year-old athlete on her Instagram Story. “So thankful for you @joshallenqb,” Williams wrote alongside a throwback photo...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Controversial Josh Allen hit has Bills’ Sean McDermott fuming at officiating

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills got back to their winning ways on Thanksgiving Day, as they took down the New Orleans Saints in a convincing 31-6 road win. While that victory gave Bills Mafia a giant sigh of relief, given how wobbly Buffalo had looked in the few games prior to Week 12, head coach Sean McDermott was not entirely happy about it, particularly because he felt the officials failed to call a penalty on Saints defensive tackle Christian Ringo for hitting Allen in the leg.
NFL
Lockport Union-Sun

Sullivan: From COVID to Josh Allen, Bills' losses raising issues

Josh Allen had to know it was coming. The skeptics have been wondering all season about the Bills’ worthiness as a true Super Bowl contender. After this one, he was told, the narrative around the NFL will be that his team is a fraud. “We know who we are,” Allen...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Bills Central#Www Si Com Nfl Bills#Nickfierro#Nicky300 Aol Com
FingerLakes1.com

Bills’ Josh Allen leads AFC quarterbacks in Pro Bowl votes

Bills quarterback Josh Allen leads AFC quarterbacks in Pro Bowl votes with 60,443 according numbers released by the NFL Wednesday morning. He ranks third overall among NFL quarterbacks behind Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Los Angeles’ Matt Stafford. Other Bills who rank in the Top 10 at their position in...
NFL
BillsDigest

Bills' Brian Daboll takes ownership of Sunday's offensive meltdown

That the Jaguars seemed to know what was coming a lot of times also contributed to what was the NFL's highest-scoring team being limited to two field goals. Although Daboll and coach Sean McDermott were careful not to pin the loss exclusively on the offensive line, it doesn't take a trained eye to know the lack of blocking up front was the reason so many plays failed, making it look like the Jags defenders were right inside their huddle.
NFL
BillsDigest

Jaguars stun Bills: Five Takeaways as AFC East Race Tightens

On paper, the game the Buffalo Bills and host Jacksonville Jaguars just completed could be described as an defensive scrum. In reality, it was simply offensive ineptitude on both sides as the Bills played to the level of their competition in a stuning 9-6 loss that featured no touchdowns. Here...
NFL
FanSided

Josh Allen finds Stefon Diggs to get the Buffalo Bills on the scoreboard

Josh Allen finds Stefon Diggs for the Buffalo Bills first touchdown of the game and cut the Colts lead in half. The Buffalo Bills found themselves in a situation they haven’t found themselves in much this year as the Indianapolis Colts got out to a 14-0 lead after two touchdowns by Jonathan Taylor. Meanwhile, the offense was moving the ball well on the first drive but Josh Allen had an interception that ended that drive.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

NFL betting: Josh Allen, Bills stumbling fast

LAS VEGAS — Not long ago, the Bills were posted as Super Bowl favorites at most sportsbooks, and quarterback Josh Allen was an MVP contender. Actually, all of that was true just a week ago. It now seems more like fantasy than reality. Buffalo (6-4) is barely hanging in the...
NFL
Buffalo News

Josh Allen on Bills' big loss to Colts: 'Execution is what it comes down to'

After the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was steaming. On Sunday, after losing 41-15 to the Indianapolis Colts at home, he seemed more stunned. Allen finished Sunday 21-of-35 for 209 yards. He threw two touchdowns and two interceptions. Both of his interceptions led to Indianapolis...
NFL
UPI News

Josh Allen throws 4 TDs, Bills beat Saints

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Josh Allen threw for 260 yards and four scores to lead the Buffalo Bills to a dominant victory over the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. The Bills held the Saints offense to 190 total yards in the 31-6 victory Thursday at the Caesars Superdome. The loss extended the Saints' losing streak to four-consecutive games since their Oct. 31 upset of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
pff.com

Galina: Has the NFL caught on to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense?

After a season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buffalo Bills ripped off four straight wins, including a dominant win in Kansas City in a nationally televised rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship Game. Five weeks into the 2021 season, the Bills were as hot as any team in the league and had just taken out their new rivals in the AFC.
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills coach: Penalty should have been called for Saints' low hit on Josh Allen

Rarely, if ever, does Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott make public comments – even of the most general variety – about officiating. That changed a bit late Thursday night when McDermott expressed frustration that a penalty wasn't called on Saints defensive tackle Christian Ringo early in the third quarter. Ringo pressured Josh Allen up the middle, forcing him to throw the ball away and then dove at Allen's right leg.
NFL
Bradford Era

Belichick showers Bills QB Allen with praise

Prior to last year’s Monday Night Football game against the Bills, Bill Belichick reportedly told the broadcasters during their pre-game chat that he wasn’t the biggest member of the Josh Allen fan club. Brian Griese, one of ESPN’s MNF analysts, relayed during the broadcast that Belichick “didn’t buy into the...
NFL
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
142
Followers
295
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy