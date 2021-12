Master Chief; Sierra 117 is getting a makeover, not just for Halo Infinite, but in real life, too, courtesy of Swarovski's new crystal collectibles. Before we dig into this, I'll admit it – I'm a huge Halo nerd. I've put the hours into solo legendary across every game in the franchise (not you, Halo 5) and sunk my teeth into the lore. The three-year wait for Halo Infinite has felt like a lifetime, but knowing the game is just over two weeks away gives me great pleasure.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO