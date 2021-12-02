ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Becky Lynch Celebrates Huge Milestone as a Champion in WWE

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Man returned to WWE at this year's SummerSlam and quickly became a Champion once again after defeating Bianca Belair in a stunningly short match. Lynch never actually lost her title, as she only relinquished it after revealing she was pregnant after 2020's Money In The Bank pay-per-view. She would reclaim...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Becky Lynch Explains Why She’s No Longer Friends With Charlotte Flair

Over the last few weeks fans have been talking a lot about Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair after it was reported that the two top stars got into a heated altercation following the belt exchange on SmackDown a few weeks ago. It’s no big secret that Lynch and Flair aren’t...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Opens Up About Real-Life Relationship With Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch was absent from WWE television since May of last year but that changed after she made her shocking return at WWE SummerSlam. Her return was a controversial one after she decimated Bianca Belair to win the Smackdown Women’s title in 26 seconds. It seems Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s relationship is not good at all.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Charlotte Flair
Wrestling World

RAW: AJ Styles stared at his tag team partner in disappointment

HURT BUSINESS (CEDRIC ALEXANDER AND SHELTON BENJAMIN) VS REY AND DOMINIK MYSTERIO Shelton and Dominik start with Benjamin starting very well and dragging the Luchador to the ring, immediately Tag for Alexander who after a couple of hits sees Dominik tag Rey who starts with a series of hits, dropkicks and other important hits, first a new Tag to Dominik and then 619 to Shelton Benjamin.
WWE
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch takes a shot at Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey's WWE stint was short but thrilling. Her last appearance in the ring dates back to WrestleMania 35 when she lost the Raw Women's Championship to Becky Lynch (Charlotte Flair was also involved in her match). The Irish superstar defeated Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first all-female main...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Liv Morgan Comments On Challenging Becky Lynch, Being Back On The Road

During a recent interview with Complex, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan commented on feuding with Becky Lynch, WWE being back on the road and reconnecting with fans, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On being on the road and reconnecting with fans: “Oh, it’s been...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Emotions#Combat#Summerslam#Big Time Becks
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Supershow Results (11/28): Big E, Becky Lynch In Action

WWE held a Supershow Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia. During the show, Big E defeated Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins. Also during the show, Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated The Street Profits and Rick Boogs. Below are the full results...
WWE
Wrestling World

RAW: Becky Lynch awaits a new opponent

Meanwhile, we see Dana Brooke rejoicing for the title again, she says she now has a target on her back but will proudly defend her title. Meanwhile, MVP takes the microphone and refers to Rey Mysterio, he was a great wrestler but as his father, he's disappointed in him and asks him what he really taught him his son Dominik.
WWE
ComicBook

Becky Lynch Brought To Tears in WWE Survivor Series Post Match Interview

Becky Lynch was interviewed by WWE's social media team shortly after her victory against Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. "Big Time Becks" pulled off the victory against her old rival after an incredibly brutal match, culminating in her using the bottom rope as leverage to keep "The Queen" rolled up for a three count. Lynch became incredibly emotional during her promo, saying, "Even watching the video packages I got a little emotional because... to see where we came from to where we are now and the hatred there, the hatred going out there, it's so sad, you know? That's somebody that I loved so much, that I trusted with my life. We've been through everything together, we nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now, I just wanted to rip her apart out there.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Charlotte Flair Backstage After Becky Lynch Match At WWE Survivor Series

WWE.com has released 74 behind-the-scenes photos from last Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. One of the photos is of SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair returning to gorilla position – with a huge smile on her face – after her match against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Finally Releasing Brand New Film Featuring Roman Reigns And Becky Lynch

It’s a weird side business. WWE is a huge wrestling promotion with its hands in all kinds of different industries. That can make for some interesting situations, as WWE can wind up doing some things that might leave fans wondering what they’re doing. One such thing is their movie studio, and now they are getting to release something else, albeit not in the same place as usual.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Comments On Charlotte Flair And Becky Lynch WWE Feud

While speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Paul Heyman spoke about his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and the rumored matchup between him and The Rock at WrestleMania this year. The rumors have escalated as of late, with Reigns mentioning The Rock on several shows while promoting this weekend’s Survivor Series including appearances on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and with ESPN on the Keyshawn, JWill and Max show. Heyman gave his opinion on whether or not we’ll see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns in the main event of this year’s WrestleMania and why he sees another matchup as more box office.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Big E Talks Animosity Between Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair and His Match Against Roman Reigns, Talking Smack Highlights

– Big E and Ariel Helwani discuss the animosity between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair ahead of their match at Survivor Series. Big E noted that the Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair feud has people talking and that he will have his eye on that match. He also said that Becky didn’t wait around but instead went out there and took what she wanted. When asked if he ever had a situation where he didn’t like working with his opponent, he said he has but not to the degree of the Becky – Charlotte situation since they were friends in the past.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Not Happy With Becky Lynch After Her Recent Comments

In an interesting turn of events in the Flair/Lynch saga, it would seem that Ric Flair is getting in on it, he stating that he isn’t at all happy with Becky Lynch’s recent comments. He likewise isn’t happy with her use of ‘The Man’ moniker either. It’s certainly getting ugly...
WWE
firstsportz.com

“I just wanted to hurt her as much as I possibly could,” Becky Lynch reacts to her brutal bout at WWE Survivor Series 2021

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, two of the biggest Superstars on the WWE roster collided in one of the best matches of WWE Survivor Series. The two Superstars battled each other in a Champion vs Champion match. But the Smackdown and the Raw Women’s Champions tore the house down, but it wasn’t just for the brand supremacy.
WWE
PWMania

Seth Rollins Addresses Backstage Heat Between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

In an interview with Ariel Helwani after the 2021 WWE Survivor Series PPV, Seth Rollins commented on Becky Lynch’s real-life heat with Charlotte Flair:. “I can’t even relate to the experience she probably went through out there tonight. It’s one thing to go out and perform on a high level on a pay-per-view, having a near one-year-old baby that you also have to take care of, but when you have a falling out with your best friend, and I can tell you, legitimately, that’s been a process that’s been going on for years and it really reached a boiling point recently, as all the reports have said. There was nothing about going into this match she was comfortable with and I imagine it was an extremely cathartic experience for her. I’ve been out there and had matches where there wasn’t that much tension and it’s brought me to tears when I come back. I can only assume she’s in an interesting place, hopefully, a good place because they both killed it out there and I was really proud of her and everything she has done and did tonight.”
WWE
CinemaBlend

The WWE Is Facing Criticism From Fans (And Even Former Superstars) For Using Fired Wrestlers In Storylines

When it comes to the WWE, it’s hard to find just about anything that’s off-limits. The organization has worked some pretty questionable storylines over the years, though the latest could be one of its worst in recent memory. The latest Monday Night Raw featured an exchange between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, whose feud has now implied Becky Lynch is responsible for the slew of firings of WWE Superstars over the past year. Now, the company is facing criticism from fans and even former Superstars who feel the storyline is insensitive at best.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy