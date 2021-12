The ‘Anti’ singer bundled up before hitting the town with her rapper boyfriend in New York City while going to an art exhibit together. The cold isn’t getting to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The musical couple broke out some warm coats while they were out for a walk in New York City on Friday December 3. The pair were heading to the Basquiat exhibit at the famed auction house Christie’s. The 33-year-old rapper reached to hold his girlfriend’s hand, as they strutted down the busy city streets together in the early winter chill.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO