Michigan school districts cancel classes in response to threats after deadly shooting

Michigan s chool districts are canceling classes this week in response to threats of violence after the deadly Oxford High School shooting on Tuesday.

Among those that announced closures for Thursday and Friday are Bloomfield Hills School District, Holly Area Schools, Troy Schools, Rochester Community Schools, Brandon School District, Walled Lake Consolidated Schools, Lake Orion Community Schools, Clawson Public Schools, Warren Consolidated Schools, Hazel Park Schools, Avondale School District, West Bloomfield School District, and Lamphere Schools.

Multiple districts cited threats as the driving force behind the decisions.

"BHS is continuing to pause in-person and virtual learning to provide our local law enforcement with the time needed to thoroughly investigate all threats," Bloomfield Hills School District Superintendent Pat Watson said in a statement .

SCHOOL SHOOTER SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER FOUR SHOT AT VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL

Holly Area Schools also announced closures on Thursday and Friday after receiving reports of a "potential shooting threat" against schools in the district.

"Out of an abundance of caution and due to the overwhelming outpouring of concern from our students, staff and families, we have made the difficult decision to close schools tomorrow, December 2, and Friday, December 3," Holly Area Schools Superintendent Scott Roper and Holly Chief of Police Jerry Narsh wrote in the joint statement. Due to the reports of threats of violence, the school district and the Holly Police Department started an investigation, which thus far has produced no signs of a "source for the original threat."

Among the slew of school districts announcing closures, Oxford High School announced in a statement on its website that it would be closed for the remainder of the week.

"As we grapple with the horrific tragedy in our school community, we grieve the students who lost their lives and we ache for all those who have been injured and impacted," the school wrote, adding that they "appreciate the heartfelt outpouring of support."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Four students were killed, and seven others were wounded in the shooting.

The suspected shooter was apprehended by law enforcement and has been identified as 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley, who has been charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with the intent to kill, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Crumbley entered a not guilty plea and a judge ruled he be held without bond. If convicted, Crumbley could face up to life in prison.

Washington Examiner Videos