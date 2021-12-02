ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HUD Sending $6.5 Million to Florida in Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS Funds

By KEVIN DERBY
 1 day ago
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of HIV/AIDS Housing announced that it will send more than $6.5 million to the Sunshine State.

The funds are part of $41 million in grants from the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA).

“The importance of affordable housing and access to inclusive, non-discriminatory supportive services for low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS cannot be understated,” said U.S. HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge. “Housing is a powerful structural intervention in ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic and this funding will provide grantees and their partners the opportunity to make a real impact in their communities.”

“In April, HUD announced the HOPWA Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), which allowed applicants to submit proposals aimed at creating and implementing new projects that align with initiatives to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic and to elevate housing as an effective structural intervention in ending the epidemic,” HUD noted. “The HOPWA grants are a part of HUD’s mission to providing access to high-quality and culturally competent services, including housing and supportive services that are non-stigmatizing, non-discriminatory, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of persons living with HIV/AIDS. Housing instability has been a major issue facing

many persons living with HIV since the beginning of the epidemic.”

The city of Tampa will get $2.25 million from HUD. Community Rightful Center in Miami Shores will get almost $2.21 million while Broward House will get $2.16 million from HUD.

FHCA Warns Legislators About Long-Term Care Facilities’ Worsening Workforce and Economic Crisis

This week, Emmett Reed, the CEO of the Florida Health Care Association (FHCA), told the Florida House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee that, almost two years into the pandemic, chronic staffing shortages, ongoing costs to fight COVID-19, and stagnant occupancy levels are taking a significant financial toll on long term care facilities and threatening access to care for Florida’s most vulnerable long-term and post-acute care patients.
HEALTH SERVICES
Drug-Related Deaths in Florida on the Rise

Data recently released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) this week offered a troubling picture about drug-related deaths in Florida. FDLE’s Medical Examiners Report shows disturbing data that total drug-related deaths increased by 17 percent in 2020 – that is 2,134 more deaths over the same time period in 2019. Even more concerning, is that 7,842 opioid-related deaths were reported, a 28 percent increase, and 6,089 opioid-caused deaths were reported, which is a 42 percent increase.
FLORIDA STATE
Ken Welch Names Transition Team in St. Petersburg

On Wednesday, incoming St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announced his transition director and key leaders of his transition team who will closely advise on efforts to ensure his incoming administration is filled with top talent and well-prepared to lead the city when he takes office in January. Stephanie Owens is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Lori Berman, Michael Greico File ‘Greyson’s Law’

This week, state Sen. Lori Berman, D- Palm Beach, and state Rep. Michael Grieco, D- Miami, filed “Greyson’s Law.”. This bill is the unfortunate product of the tragic death of 4-year-old Greyson Kessler, who was the victim of a murder-suicide involving his father in May of this year. Days prior to the murder, Greyson’s mother Ali Kessler filed an emergency petition with Broward Family Court outlining her imminent fears for the safety of her child. In the days leading up to the shooting, Greyson’s father sent multiple disturbing and threatening communications to Ms. Kessler, but Florida law has no formal mechanism that allows for threats directed at a parent to create a nexus with a child. Moreover, “coercive control” is currently not contemplated in Florida domestic violence law, the legislation would remedy its absence.
MIAMI, FL
Jonathan Sharp: Could There Be a New Hope for Florida Veterans Sickened by Toxic Exposure?

By now, it’s a known fact that veterans in the United States face a high risk of developing serious illnesses as a result of toxic exposure. Even non-combat veterans are at risk of being exposed to toxic substances. Almost all veterans have used hazardous or toxic products at some point during their service, whether during training, work duties, or on the base. And this exposure could have led to injury or illness years later.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida State Reps Introduce Medical Marijuana Regulation Bill

Last week, state Reps. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, and Spencer Roach, R-Ft. Myers, introduced a proposal to regulate medical marijuana and hemp laws in the Sunshine State. The legislators noted the bill “would be the first major update to the medical cannabis statutes since the constitutional amendment passed over five years ago. Bringing together both sides of the historical debate” and presented it as a “bipartisan compromise that will save patients over 60 percent on the cost of their medicine, extend the telehealth executive order, and keep harmful products off shelves and away from kids”
FLORIDA STATE
