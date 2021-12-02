The Weekend 420 Buzz Dec. 3rd-5th

Step back in time as you take part in the Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend in Manistee, Dec. 2–5. The port city’s parade this includes horse-drawn entries, bagpipers, a reindeer meet and greet, and carolers elegantly dressed in Victorian-style attire. The highlights are the enormous draft horses pulling a 30-foot Christmas tree down River Street, followed by a display of luminaries, caroling, and the lighting of the tree. There is so much to choose from this weekend, including the Festival of Trees, guided tours of the historic 1894 mansion that now houses the Dempsey Manor Bed and Breakfast Inn and Victorian Tea Room, the Sleighbell Breakfast, Manistee Jingle Bell Jog 5K Run/Walk, River Street carriage rides; the 18th Annual Jingle Bell Jam; cocoa to go, and more. Search “Victorian Sleighbell Parade & Old Christmas Weekend” on Facebook for details on all of the weekend’s events.

