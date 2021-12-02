ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weekend 420 Buzz Dec. 3rd-5th

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the first weekend of December and it’s only right you kick off the month in the merriest way possible! Head out to Nickel City for their festive holiday pop up bar. Enjoy their signature Sippin’ Santa, along with their decked out tiki bar, Christmas lights, hanging presents, lit up Christmas...

www.101x.com

WOOD

Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide December 3rd – 5th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for some festive family fun! This weekend is full of holly, jolly festivities as December is finally here and we are gearing up for Christmas Day. Check out all of the Parades, Festivals and other great holiday events taking place all along the lakeshore and throughout West Michigan. If you’re looking for additional family fun ideas, check out my top picks below!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
northernexpress.com

Manistee Old Christmas Weekend Dec. 2-5

Step back in time as you take part in the Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend in Manistee, Dec. 2–5. The port city’s parade this includes horse-drawn entries, bagpipers, a reindeer meet and greet, and carolers elegantly dressed in Victorian-style attire. The highlights are the enormous draft horses pulling a 30-foot Christmas tree down River Street, followed by a display of luminaries, caroling, and the lighting of the tree. There is so much to choose from this weekend, including the Festival of Trees, guided tours of the historic 1894 mansion that now houses the Dempsey Manor Bed and Breakfast Inn and Victorian Tea Room, the Sleighbell Breakfast, Manistee Jingle Bell Jog 5K Run/Walk, River Street carriage rides; the 18th Annual Jingle Bell Jam; cocoa to go, and more. Search “Victorian Sleighbell Parade & Old Christmas Weekend” on Facebook for details on all of the weekend’s events.
POLITICS
wintertexantimes.com

Zoo Nights and Lights begins Dec. 3rd

The Gladys Porter Zoo will be hosting its annual holiday celebration, Zoo Nights and Lights. This family-friendly event offers holiday spirit and fun for guests of all ages as well as a romantic setting for a date night. This year, the Gladys Porter Zoo is doing things a bit differently....
TRAVEL
skiddle.com

Fix Fridays • 3rd Dec

Cardiff's king of Friday nights! Three rooms of music featuring some the world biggest artists!. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lights#The Christmas Spirit#Zilker Park#Roosevelt Room#Circuit Of The Americas#Ga#Central Machine Works
Laredo Morning Times

San Antonio's Legacy Park lights up this weekend with music, food, and family-friendly activities

On Sunday, December 5, the trees of Legacy Park will be ceremoniously come aglow for the park's holiday lighting. All are invited to partake in the Geekdom festivities, which begin at 3 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to snap a picture with Santa Claus himself, make Christmas ornaments, and enjoy food and drinks courtesy of Pinkerton's Barbecue.
LIFESTYLE
365thingsaustin.com

Things To Do In December

Your monthly day-to-day guide of all the best events going on around Austin!. Experience a mile of immersive holiday displays, millions of lights, live dancing elves, a walking plaza full of food and activities, and more during Peppermint Parkway located at Circuit Of Americas. Customize your Peppermint Parkway experience with one of 4 ticket packages. Regardless of which package you choose, all guests are invited to explore the activities, games and food at Peppermint Plaza before or after your drive! Running now through December 26th.
AUSTIN, TX
plantcityobserver.com

December Event Previews

Plant City has much to offer for holiday season. Every year Plant City has various programs to help its residents get into a happy holiday spirit. Here are some upcoming events for this month. Christmas Lane. Now in its 37th year, Christmas Lane makes its return to Plant City, promising...
PLANT CITY, FL
dequeenbee.com

What's the Buzz? Happenings for the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2021

Tis the season for giving blood drive. The LifeShare Bus will be at the Christmas on the Square, Saturday, Dec. 4 from 2-6:30 p.m. Receive a LifeShare t-shirt when you donate, while supplies last. Your blood donations will go to someone battling cancer, enduring sickle cell disease, undergoing surgery, or...
DE QUEEN, AR
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
hometownheadlines.com

Buzz: Oak Hill Victorian Christmas tours set for Dec. 3-4, 10-11. Georgia Northwestern’s fall commencement is Dec. 2. Bartow library earns $31,291 grant.

Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will once again ring in the Christmas season with its seasonal tours. Friday and Saturday evenings starting Dec. 3, Oak Hill’s Victorian Christmas Tours will offer a glimpse into holiday celebrations of the late 19th century. The Oak Hill home’s holiday decorations evoke...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 26-Dec. 5

Hopefully, you have some time off this Thanksgiving holiday to unwind and spend time with loved ones. Luckily, in SoCal there is no shortage of events to attend and places to visit. But if you’ve failed to plan any outings for yourself or your family amid all the cooking and shopping, don’t worry because we have you covered. This week’s list of fun things to do has magic, snow, LA history, cultural dances and multiple light displays, all with their own twist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
freedom929.com

JASPER COUNTY WEEKEND EVENTS

(NEWTON) Here’s some special events coming up this weekend in Newton and Jasper County :. * This Friday night on the Square in downtown Newton will feature the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who at Rauch’s Jewelry, plus the Christmas Red Truck available for photo opportunities. * Then on Saturday, the...
NEWTON, IL
bpcc.edu

BPCC to host a Visit with Santa Dec. 5th

Santa Claus is coming to town and one of his first stops will be at Bossier Parish Community College!. The community is invited to Visit with Santa on Sunday, December 5, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. inside Building F on the BPCC campus. This free event is open to all ages.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Laist.com

The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Dec. 3 - 5

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. Dust off your bike for the latest CicLAvia. Shop...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marin Independent Journal

7 incredible Bay Area things to do this weekend, Dec. 3-5

December tends to be a pretty busy month, but don’t let that get in the way of having a fun weekend (don’t make us nag you!). Here are some ways to have a blast this weekend, from legendary musicals and Lego art to ice skating and cookie-baking deliciousness. If you...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Out & About: Calendar of area events

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988. “The Nutcracker” – Fort Wayne Ballet; with music by Fort Wayne Philharmonic; 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; tickets start at $45; artstix.org or 422-4226; ends Dec. 12. Kris Kringle Village from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday on Arts United Plaza.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

SHELBY — Shelby is a 5-year-old housebroken, spayed Shih-Tzu. She is very sweet, does great on a leash, gets along with other dogs, cats and kids. She is the perfect cuddle bug. CHOPPA — Choppa is a 8-month-old housebroken, crate-trained, neutered male pit bull/Lab mix. He is very sweet, does...
SHELBY, OH
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
suncoastnews.com

Holiday happenings around Pasco

The holiday spirit is among us! Between looking at the Christmas lights, watching festive parades, and helping others with toy collections, the month is full of family-friendly activities. CARES Senior Christmas Tree: Dec. 1. Community Aging and Retirement Services, Inc. is asking for gift donations this year to benefit its...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

