Lions injury update: Penei Sewell returns to practice, D'Andre Swift remains sidelined

There was a sigh of relief for Thursday’s Detroit Lions practice in Allen Park. Starting right tackle Penei Sewell returned from his one-day absence and was back in action in the penultimate session of Week 13 preparation.

Sewell and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge were both back as limited participants after sitting out Wednesday’s practice with an undisclosed illness.

Four Lions remained out, however. When head coach Dan Campbell advised the media early in the week that running back D’Andre Swift wasn’t likely to play, he meant it. Swift remains out with a shoulder injury suffered in the Thanksgiving loss to the Bears. Starting linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin is also sidelined, as are OLB Trey Flowers and CB Bobby Price. Wide receiver Trinity Benson upgraded from limited participant to a full practice.