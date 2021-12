HabsWorld.net -- A rare Monday contest for the Montreal Canadiens was filled with intrigue. For starters, the Habs got another chance at scoring a second consecutive victory for the first time this season. The opponent was ripe for the picking too as the Habs faced the Vancouver Canucks who have struggled as much as the Habs. Adding to this story was that absolutely every player on the roster was starting a fresh audition for the new management team after the seismic weekend that was for the front office of the franchise.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO