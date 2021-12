Duke Student Government senators confirmed tenting policies and held committee presentations of upcoming projects at their last meeting of the semester. Seniors and Head Line Monitors Caroline Bower and Cameron Jarnot presented updates on tenting policies to DSG. Using the same schedule structure as the 2019-2020 season, Black Tenting will last two weeks starting Jan. 9 at 5:00 p.m., Blue Tenting will continue for two weeks starting Jan. 23 at 5:00 p.m. and White/Flex Tenting will last for two weeks starting Feb. 6. These dates were set to avoid tenting on the first day of classes and allow tenters enough time to prepare and not have to set up during the men’s basketball game against Miami on Jan. 8. Night hours remain unchanged—1:00 to 7:00 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 2:30 to 7:00 a.m. from Friday to Saturday.

