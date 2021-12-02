City of Hayward announces appointment of new Assistant City Manager

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021— City Manager Kelly McAdoo has named Regina Youngblood as Assistant City Manager to oversee the City’s internal services functions, including Finance, Information Technology, and the Human Resources departments. She will join Assistant City Manager Jennifer Ott, who will maintain responsibility for the City’s external functions, such as Development Services, Public Work and Utilities, and Housing.

The addition of Youngblood as a second Assistant City Manager is part of an organizational restructuring that will bring additional executive capacity to the City’s leadership team as community needs and service demands evolve. Most recently, she served as Director of Human Resources for the City of Durham, NC, and has more than 20 years of progressive leadership experience, including 20 years of budget development and control and 14 years of human resources management knowledge.

Prior to serving in Durham, Youngblood was Deputy Director for Operations and Chief Operating Officer for the District of Columbia Youth and Rehabilitative Services Department. Previously, she served as Deputy Chief of Human Resources for the District of Columbia Public Schools, and has held positions as a Budget Coordinator, Operations Executive, and Executive Director in Dallas, Texas.

“Regina is going to bring a wealth of valuable experience and perspective at a critical time as our City government adapts and responds to new public service challenges and opportunities, and evolving work environments,” City Manager McAdoo said.

Youngblood’s selection for the new Assistant City Manager post follows a competitive nationwide executive search and recruitment. “I’m so happy to be joining the City of Hayward team and to make the heart of the bay my new home,” she said.

In addition to overseeing internal services, Youngblood will take responsibility for a variety of special projects as well as the City’s multiple Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives.

A native of Chicago, Illinois, Youngblood earned a Master of Arts Degree in Economics from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

She also holds certifications in Human Resources and Lean Six Sigma, and is a 2019 University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill School of Government LGFCU Fellow. Additionally, she is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Youngblood will start in her new position on Monday, Jan. 3.