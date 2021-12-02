ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

City of Hayward announces appointment of new Assistant City Manager

Hayward, California
Hayward, California
 4 days ago

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021— City Manager Kelly McAdoo has named Regina Youngblood as Assistant City Manager to oversee the City’s internal services functions, including Finance, Information Technology, and the Human Resources departments. She will join Assistant City Manager Jennifer Ott, who will maintain responsibility for the City’s external functions, such as Development Services, Public Work and Utilities, and Housing.

The addition of Youngblood as a second Assistant City Manager is part of an organizational restructuring that will bring additional executive capacity to the City’s leadership team as community needs and service demands evolve. Most recently, she served as Director of Human Resources for the City of Durham, NC, and has more than 20 years of progressive leadership experience, including 20 years of budget development and control and 14 years of human resources management knowledge.

Prior to serving in Durham, Youngblood was Deputy Director for Operations and Chief Operating Officer for the District of Columbia Youth and Rehabilitative Services Department. Previously, she served as Deputy Chief of Human Resources for the District of Columbia Public Schools, and has held positions as a Budget Coordinator, Operations Executive, and Executive Director in Dallas, Texas.

“Regina is going to bring a wealth of valuable experience and perspective at a critical time as our City government adapts and responds to new public service challenges and opportunities, and evolving work environments,” City Manager McAdoo said.

Youngblood’s selection for the new Assistant City Manager post follows a competitive nationwide executive search and recruitment. “I’m so happy to be joining the City of Hayward team and to make the heart of the bay my new home,” she said.

In addition to overseeing internal services, Youngblood will take responsibility for a variety of special projects as well as the City’s multiple Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives.

A native of Chicago, Illinois, Youngblood earned a Master of Arts Degree in Economics from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

She also holds certifications in Human Resources and Lean Six Sigma, and is a 2019 University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill School of Government LGFCU Fellow. Additionally, she is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Youngblood will start in her new position on Monday, Jan. 3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
City
Dallas, NC
City
Columbia, NC
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi to 4 years

BANGKOK (AP) — A special court in Myanmar’s capital sentenced the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to four years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said. The sentencing was the first in a series of cases in...
POLITICS
The Hill

Louisiana latest state to report case of omicron variant

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state’s first omicron COVID-19 variant case on Sunday, The Associated Press reported. The health agency said the unidentified person who tested positive lives in New Orleans and has traveled within the U.S. In a statement, Health Officer Joe Kanter said the state has...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Regina#Finance#Information Technology#Human Resources#Development Services#Public Work And Utilities#Housing#Operations Executive
Fox News

US sees signs Russia plans Ukraine invasion in early 2022

U.S. officials believe Russia is planning a multi-front military invasion of Ukraine, involving as many as 175,000 troops, as soon as early 2022, Fox News has confirmed. A senior U.S. defense official told Fox News that details outlined in a report Friday night by The Washington Post are in line with the thinking of U.S. intelligence officials.
MILITARY
Hayward, California

Hayward, California

29
Followers
158
Post
406
Views
ABOUT

Hayward is a city located in Alameda County, California in the East Bay subregion of the San Francisco Bay Area. With a 2019 population of 159,203, Hayward is the sixth largest city in the Bay Area and the third largest in Alameda County. It is located primarily between Castro Valley, San Leandro and Union City, and lies at the eastern terminus of the San Mateo–Hayward Bridge. The city was devastated early in its history by the 1868 Hayward earthquake. From the early 20th century until the beginning of the 1980s, Hayward's economy was dominated by its now defunct food canning and salt production industries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy