Hunter Callaway ’22 (He/ Him), Senior Political Correspondent. The Tufts University Institute for Democracy & Higher Education (IDHE) publishes reports on student voting rates every two years. The IDHE gathers data from colleges across the country, tracking student engagement according to age, gender, and field of study. 89% of all Davidson students voted in the 2020 election, compared to an average rate of 66% for all institutions of higher learning. Part of Davidson’s political engagement stems from our 98% voter registration rate. Registration hovered around 88% for both the 2016 and 2018 elections but jumped by ten points in part due to the Davidson Votes Initiative.

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO