Louisiana State

Louisiana Governor Edwards, Venture Global Announce Investment of $10 Billion+ in Cameron

Calcasieu Parish News
 1 day ago
Louisiana Governor Edwards, Venture Global Announce Investment of $10 Billion+ in Cameron. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Venture Global LNG CEO Mike Sabel announced a $10 billion investment in a new liquefied natural gas facility in Cameron Parish that will use carbon capture and sequestration technology (CCS) to minimize CO2...

