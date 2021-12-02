Louisiana Governor Edwards, Venture Global Announce Investment of $10 Billion+ in Cameron

Louisiana has received the first round of funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (UIJA) totaling $101 million that will help improve water infrastructure. The act passed November 6 by congress that the White House described as “a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness.” The act’s goal is to rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, expand access to clean drinking water, ensure every American has access to high-speed internet, tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice, and invest in communities. It will help strengthen supply chains by making improvements for the nation’s ports, airports, rail, and roads. It will drive the creation of union jobs and the White House said it will grow the economy sustainably and equitably so that everyone gets ahead for decades to come. Combined with the President’s Build Back Framework, they said it will add on average 1.5 million jobs per year for the next 10 years.

