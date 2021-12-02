Merry Christmas from Charles H. Spurgeon

In partnership with Rotary Club of Kent and Talk On Speech-Language Therapy, Main Street Kent presents the "Dragon’s Merry Christmas" Story Walk. This is a fun, family-friendly activity promoting literacy, activity, fresh air and community. All are invited to head downtown to read "Dragon’s Merry Christmas" by Day Pilkey in the business windows of downtown Kent, enjoying shopping, fresh air, treats and warm beverages along the way. This edition of the Story Walk will run Nov. 24 - Dec. 27. Talk On has again added picture-based summary sentences to each page to add visual support and increase access for those who use augmentative and alternative communication methods.
