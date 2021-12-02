ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merry Christmas from Charles H. Spurgeon

By Phillip Ort
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Spurgeon loved Christmas. In fact, he once said, “I like Christmas; I wish it came six times a year.” He liked the generosity of “those who give to the poor,” and as for the cheer of the season exclaimed “I would not stop a smile. God forbid me!”....

Belief.Net

What Advent Really Means to Christians

“Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel.” Isaiah 7:14. Advent, which falls four weeks before Christmas is recognized by many Christians as the period of preparation for the celebration of the birth of Jesus. The term comes from the Latin translation of “coming” and many prophecies in the Old Testament pointed to this promise. It is also the beginning of the liturgical New Year for many Christian churches. But Advent is so much more than the four weeks before Christmas and the start of a liturgical year. Advent is a time we celebrate Christ’s light in the midst of darkness. Our waiting should be a major period of introspection.
RELIGION
Hanford Sentinel

Life Notes: Bible prophecy and our times

“God blesses the one who reads the words of this prophecy to the church, and He blesses all who listen to its message and obey what it says, for the time is near.” – Revelation 1:3 (NLT) What do you think when your pastor starts a sermon with, “Today, we’re...
RELIGION
Record-Courier

'Dragon’s Merry Christmas' Story Walk comes to Kent

In partnership with Rotary Club of Kent and Talk On Speech-Language Therapy, Main Street Kent presents the "Dragon’s Merry Christmas" Story Walk. This is a fun, family-friendly activity promoting literacy, activity, fresh air and community. All are invited to head downtown to read "Dragon’s Merry Christmas" by Day Pilkey in the business windows of downtown Kent, enjoying shopping, fresh air, treats and warm beverages along the way. This edition of the Story Walk will run Nov. 24 - Dec. 27. Talk On has again added picture-based summary sentences to each page to add visual support and increase access for those who use augmentative and alternative communication methods.
KENT, OH
Bakersfield Californian

Love & Life: Merry Christmas Bakersfield

It's that special time of year again, time for feasting with loved ones, counting our blessings and spreading joy. And that is exactly what you can expect to find at the sixth annual Merry Christmas Bakersfield. The folks at The Bridge Bible Church, located at 12225 Stockdale Highway, want to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Charles Spurgeon
clearwaterprogress.com

Pastor's Notes: Feed your soul this Christmas season

Last Sunday was the beginning of the season of Advent, coming from the Latin meaning ‘to come or arrival’, as in anticipating the coming of Christ. Traditionally, the church would meditate on Christ’s Second Coming when history is consummated. In the last century or so, many churches have turned their attention of the season to the scriptures surrounding Christ’s incarnation (literally, in-the-flesh), His birth by the Holy Spirit through Mary.
RELIGION
Culpeper Star Exponent

Saying Grace: Remember the true meaning of Christmas

After spending last year’s holiday season quarantined in our own homes, Americans are traveling in record numbers. In an effort to prevent an increase in COVID-19 cases, the CDC has issued a set of guidelines for safe and healthy holiday gatherings. While protecting our physical health through this season is...
RELIGION
manisteenews.com

DALLAS JONES: Making time for the Lord in our lives

It is so easy to be caught up in the demands, obligations and personal interests of the world: work, family, education, sports, recreation, hobbies, computer games, social media and many other time-consuming activities. Add to the above time-consuming activities the tendencies to be lazy, waste time or become addicted and...
RELIGION
Reporter

Faith Matters: Christ is for all seasons

Christmas is a time when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and we sing, preach, pray and share that Christ is the reason for this season. As people of faith who have experienced Christ throughout the year and especially this past year, we can and should say that Christ is for all seasons.
RELIGION
Delaware County Daily Times

First donations arrive for the Merry Christmas Fund

CHESTER — The first round of donations to the 2021 Merry Christmas Fund arrived at the Salvation Army Chester Corps on Tuesday. The following donors launched effort to provide food baskets and toys to Delaware County families the week of Christmas:. Goal: $50,000. Given today: $1,100. Given to date: $1,100.
CHESTER, PA
ftc.co

Losses of a Prayerless Christian

Though God is sovereign over all things, He ordains the means of prayer. There are some things He will not do unless we pray, though He always does all He purposes (Psalm 135:6). The mystery does not change this truth:. You do not have because you do not ask (James...
RELIGION
ftc.co

Isaiah’s Hope of Dawn: An Advent Reflection for the Weary

Recently I was working my way through portions of Isaiah in order to shape my prayers of intercession. As I read the following passage, so much seemed similar to our current headlines around the globe. I felt a genuine heaviness as I prayed and considered what this passage speaks to. Yet there was also something that surprised me––something that proved to be quite hope-giving. Beginning in Isaiah 8:11, the prophet declares:
RELIGION
ftc.co

Leading From the Pulpit

The preacher should live as a preacher, watching his life and doctrine. The preacher should also labor as a preacher, giving himself to the hard work of prayer and the ministry of the word. And the preacher should lead as a preacher. The pastor is often judged by the work...
RELIGION
Ironton Tribune

The greatest gift given to the world is the love of God

There’s a lesson in here somewhere. An Associated Press story out of Tokyo reported that “An outing of luxury sports car enthusiasts in Japan ended in an expensive freeway pileup — smashing a stunning eight Ferraris, a Lamborghini and two Mercedes likely worth more than $1 million together. Police say they believe the accident was touched off when the driver of one of the Ferraris tried to change lanes and hit the median barrier. He spun across the freeway, and the other cars collided while trying to avoid hitting his car.
RELIGION
Saratogian

Dr. Raymond Angelini’s Your Higher Self: Peace on Earth: The best Christmas present

The desire for peace is as old and enduring as life itself. During the Christmas Season, the absence of peace in our world becomes more pronounced because this is supposed to be the season of “ peace on earth, good will toward men.” So how can we move from “peace on earth” being a quaint idea to a living and breathing reality?
SOCIETY
Statesboro Herald

God surely paints a beautiful picture of his people

The picture God gives us of the church of Jesus Christ is composed of brush strokes found in both old and new testaments. The Mosaic prophets talked about an eternal, indestructible kingdom that would encompass men and women of every race. It would have its relationship with God through a covenant radically different from the one made with Israel. It would be a covenant of grace, welcoming any and all who would come to God through faith.
RELIGION
Orange Leader

Spiritual Christmas traditions to embrace

The holiday season is a special and spiritual time of year. It can sometimes be easy to get lost in the more commercial aspects of the holiday season, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with shopping for gifts that will show your loved ones how much you love and appreciate them.
RELIGION
Tulsa World

Pastor's Corner: Christmas hope in difficult seasons

December is here again and with it comes the wonderful celebration of Christmas. Christmas inspires us in a wonderful way. Every year, pastors preach reminders from their pulpits to remember the true meaning of Christmas. A Christian missionary was teaching high school students in a rural village in east Africa....
RELIGION
Dallas News

What gospel singers can teach the church about unity

This column is part of our ongoing Opinion commentary on faith, called Living Our Faith. Find the full series here. It is an exercise in sheer exuberance that many gospel music artists continue to enjoy. An artist picks a particularly energized moment in the set, stands at the very front...
RELIGION
Lancaster Farming

How Does God Answer Our Prayers?

Last week, we looked at Scripture to discover the answer to the question, "Does God always answer prayer?" We learned that we first need to believe in God before we pray to him, and that God is not a magical being who will give us whatever we want if we just say the right prayer to him.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

