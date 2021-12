The Sulphur Springs Lions Club hosts its 15th Annual Christmas Light Parade Friday at 7:00 pm. Those entering must have decorated with working Christmas lights. The parade will begin at Buford Park. It travels down Connally Street to the square and then north on Church Street and west on Houston Street to Gerald Prim Stadium. The Lighted Christmas Market is also downtown from 5:00 pm to 900 pm Friday. Blue Santa’s elves will collect toys and monetary donations along the parade route.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO