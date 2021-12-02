Here are different options for ornaments this holiday season

A new month is just around the corner, and it is time for a new, and fun, creative crafting theme! For those that are new to Creative Crafting and are not sure what it is, let’s tell you a bit about it first. We, at the Sentinel, invite our readers and our community to take part in a monthly themed crafting project which we give you a little over two weeks to complete. We share that theme with you each month, along with a little history or fun facts about that theme, and then also share some ideas to get your creative mind flowing on what kind of craft you might like to create. Then in those two weeks after submitting your project, we share your masterpieces off in the paper, and hopefully it will even inspire others to start crafting in get involved in the following month’s theme. You can create your crafts with new materials, or even upcycle with materials you have around the house.

GRANTSBURG, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO