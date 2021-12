I-210 Westbound Reopened in Lake Charles After Crash Near Lake Street. This crash has been cleared from the roadway. On December 2, 2021, at 11:50 pm, LADOTD reported that I-210 westbound was closed at Lake Street in Lake Charles due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted at Lake Street. Congestion at the time this was published was minimal.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO