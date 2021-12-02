ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

13 Fully Immersive Exhibits To Enjoy At Art Basel

By Keyaira Boone
Essence
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLose yourself in someone’s vision during the annual art fair in Miami Beach this weekend. Art doesn’t just happen on a blank wall. It’s more than teetering through cobblestone streets to ease into hostile white rooms, past unfriendly people with really harsh bangs. Or tip-toeing through stark museum galleries looking at...

www.essence.com

spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Museum of Art unveils immersive art exhibit 'Revealing Krishna'

CLEVELAND — Take a trip from Cleveland to Cambodia without boarding a plane. A new exhibit at the Cleveland Museum of Art allows visitors to experience the country's rich culture and history with its new exhibit, "Revealing Krishna: Journey to Cambodia's Sacred Mountain." According to the museum, the exhibit "presents...
CLEVELAND, OH
South Florida Business Journal

The Marquis Miami Welcomes Art Basel

The Marquis Miami Welcomes Art Basel The Marquis Miami is an iconic luxury residential skyscraper in the heart of Miami, Florida. With its unique and breathtaking position on the water, overlooking Biscayne Bay, its exceptional design and signature lighting have immense visibility across Miami. Known for being one of the tallest structures in the state of Florida and on the list of Miami’s tallest buildings, it was created by an internationally acclaimed team of developers from the state of New York, designed with the fastest elevators South of New York City. The Marquis now consists of 292 innovative condos and a boutique hotel, The Gabriel Miami, which encompasses 129 opulent rooms and is owned by The CGI Merchant Group of Miami and managed by Hilton. Over the years, the 67 stories tall building has developed into one of the most premier places to live in South Florida. Located steps away from the best international cuisine, live entertainment, and culture, geographically it offers its residents and guests the ultimate living experience in Downtown Miami. Outstandingly Located in Downtown Miami Outstandingly located, The Marquis Residences is blocks away from Miami’s major architectural structures. In terms of its accessibility, the residence is only minutes away from the Miami International Airport and Port of Miami and offers a short walk to the Opera House, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, art galleries, famous museums, and the FTX arena. Most notably, the location allows for all of Miami to experience its signature lighting patterns on the building, which was redesigned to represent Miami’s artistic and creative vibes. Light Up the Night in Miami Originally, the lighting on the building presented an all-white pattern, and recently, this has been modernized to illustrate Miami’s hip and colorful ambiance. The new and improved electronic patterns are now operated remotely, with over 100 controllers, and programmed by incredible designers from Light Up the Night (LUTN), a custom LED lighting and premier production company. The colors in the patterns on the lighting display have the ability to change from red, blue, green, to rainbow, and show up in waves and other unique designs. The best part…the light show can be seen from any point in Miami and in December 2021, it will be one of the ways The Marquis welcomes Art Basel to Miami. The Marquis Miami, a Piece of Art Each year the Marquis Miami warmly welcomes Art Basel, an international art show that brings together more than 250 leading galleries, which showcases the work of over 4,000 artists. Miami Art Basel was canceled in 2020 due to Covid-19. However, The Marquis Miami purchased a famous sculpture at the last Art Basel event, which took place in 2019. Only minutes before the event ended, Allan C. Schwartz, Esq., president of the board at The Marquis Residences, was the first to see the sculpture and chose this piece in particular for its monumental size. Today, the grand sculpture sits at the very front entrance, welcoming its residents and guests, and can be viewed by art enthusiasts who walk by. 2021 Miami Art Basel Must-Sees In addition to this unique piece, the Marquis is home to other incredible works of art. There are a couple of Peter Tunney pieces that can be found throughout the residences. Peter Tunney is a famous American Visual Wynwood Artist, who is known worldwide for creating huge, collaged paintings out of both packing materials and daily newspapers. This December 2021, the Marquis Miami will continue to light up the Miami skyline with new, awe-inspiring light patterns. In addition, the condominium board is throwing a pre-Art Basel party at the swimming pool. For the first time, Allan C. Schwartz Esq. shares, “I assure you that at this event you will see things that you have never seen before. We are bringing a bit of fantasy and something different from what you would normally see in a condominium building for that party. You’ll have to come to find out what it is…”
MIAMI, FL
miamitodaynews.com

Hotels, airport projections optimistic as Art Basel returns

Art Basel and the Thanksgiving weekend are driving hotel occupancy rates and flight traffic up for Miami-Dade County and Miami Beach, as projections are optimistic. Research by TravelClick projects occupancy rates of 81% for Miami-Dade County for the weekend that starts the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, which coincide with Art Basel and the Art Week celebrations, and 83% occupancy for Miami Beach during those same dates, followed by 88% during the rest of the week.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
EDMTunes

EDMTunes Events Guide: Art Basel Miami 2021

While Ultra and Miami Music Week are still several months away, the 2nd best music week of the year is rapidly approaching Miami. Art Basel started out as an art exhibition that grew into an entire week of art exhibits and eventually expanded into a paradise of underground music events as well. Rivaling Miami Music Week, Basel week features a jam-packed schedule of events at a variety of venues. Even better, the weather is much cooler than you’ll find during March. We scoped out all of the events on each night of Basel week and rounded them up with key details and ticket links in one place.
In Style

Fondation Cartier's New Immersive U.S. Exhibit Is Wild — Literally

So, it seems the call of the wild isn't coming from the jungle or the forest — these days, you'll actually find it at the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) in Salem, MA. We're of course talking about the Great Animal Orchestra, AKA a culmination of recordings from musician and soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause, which span nearly 50 years beginning with those from the 1970s. The immersive audio-visual experience, which was commissioned by Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain, Cartier's foundation for contemporary art, is now on display until May 22, 2022. It's the first its commissioned in the U.S. in 20 years.
SALEM, MA
crfashionbook.com

Dom Pérignon Brings Champagne Concierge Service to Miami's Art Basel

Dom Pérignon is launching a Yacht Concierge in Miami this December, just in time for Art Basal and Design Miami, featuring exclusive champagne delivered by water directly to you. The Dom Pérignon yacht will set sail along Biscayne Bay from December 1 to 4 with everything you need for an unforgettable vintage champagne fête on a boat or waterfront home.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Art Basel: Back, Black and better than ever

As anticipation builds around Art Basel Miami’s return next week after its last bow in 2019, local and visiting art enthusiasts and partygoers will be deciding which of the many planned events are worth attending. The Miami Times has curated a list that highlights presenting Black creatives who explore art through different mediums, including fashion, technology and music. Take a look to get inspired.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

The Best Art Basel Fairs, And Where To Eat Around Them

This may come as a shock to some, but one of the best things about Art Basel is still, in fact, the art. It’s a very cool thing to have our city flooded with some of the world’s best artists, and you’d be wise to take advantage of it. But, we’ll admit, there are a truly overwhelming amount of options.
KTVU FOX 2

Banksy art exhibit in San Francisco

Banksy, an artist known for his street art, is being celebrated at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts with an exhibition that has its public opening Monday. Vicente Fusco, co-producer of the “Unauthorized” Banksy Exhibit, explains.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Miami Herald

Black and Basel: Here’s Sugarcane’s guide to Miami Art Week

Sugarcane Magazine’s “Black and Basel Guide” was created to help visitors and South Florida locals feel connected to the contemporary art market. This year’s return-to-art guide shines a spotlight on a series of hybrid virtual and in-person events, auctions and exhibits that provide visibility to both emerging and established Black artists.
MIAMI, FL
Financial Times

Art Basel Miami Beach opens in a younger, richer, techier city

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Move over snowbirds and retirees. When Art Basel opens in Miami Beach this week there will be a new audience in town ready to welcome its return to real life.
Design Taxi

Rare Jean-Michel Basquiat Photos Will Be Made Into NFTs For Art Basel

Millions might have seen his work, but few would have had the opportunity to witness the artist deep in focus as he contemplated his new masterpiece. At Art Basel in Miami, however, these personal moments of Jean-Michel Basquiat will be immortalized into non-fungible tokens, connecting what could have been lost memories with the present.
miamitodaynews.com

Art Basel brings galleries from 36 nations to Miami Beach

The 2021 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach is making its grand return and set to feature 253 leading galleries from around the globe. Along with presenting works across all media, from rare and historical masterpieces to new pieces by today’s emerging artistic voices, the art fair, which is headquartered at the Miami Beach Convention Center at 1901 Convention Center Dr., will also present 16 large-scale artworks in Meridians, 25 curated exhibitions as part of the Kabinett sector and 10 panels as part of the Art Basel’s Conversations series.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
bgindependentmedia.org

BGSU seeking art submissions for ‘The Art of Diversity’ exhibit

The BGSU Division of Diversity and Belonging is seeking submissions from artists in Wood, Lucas and Erie counties, including K-12 students and community members, for “The Art of Diversity: An Introspective Journey to Belonging” showcase. BGSU students, faculty and staff are also invited to participate. The deadline to submit entries is Friday, Dec. 10.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Robb Report

Cartier’s Immersive New Exhibition Highlights the Lost Sounds of Extinct Animals

While best known for its sleek, contemporary art galleries in Montparnasse, Paris, the Fondation Cartier pour l’Art Contemporain just supported the debut of one of its commissions across the Atlantic at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts (after stints in Milan, London, Shanghai and Paris). The installation, The Great Animal Orchestra, is an immersive collaboration that combines the expansive audio archive of soundscape ecologist Bernie Crouse with a visualization from the tech whizzes at United Visual Artists. It’s a fitting partnership—Cartier itself has long held a close relationship with the natural world, offering bejeweled “panthères,” birds, crocodiles and assorted...
SALEM, MA

