Pittsburgh, PA

Adding Single Type of Bacteria to Gut Microbiome Boosted Anti-Tumor Immunity in Mice

 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH – A bacterium common in the mouse gut microbiome can charge up the immune system to fight cancer cells in the colon, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine report today in the journal Immunity. The study showed that bacterium Helicobacter hepaticus boosted adaptive immune response...

Nature.com

Vitamin E relieves chronic obstructive pulmonary disease by inhibiting COX2-mediated p-STAT3 nuclear translocation through the EGFR/MAPK signaling pathway

Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are characterized by an imbalance between oxidant enzymes and antioxidant enzymes. In the present study, we explored the protective effect of vitamin E on COPD and the underlying mechanisms. Targets of vitamin E were predicted by bioinformatics analysis. After establishing cigarette smoke (CS)-induced COPD rats, the expression levels of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), cyclooxygenase 2 (COX2), and transcriptional activity of signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) were measured. Additionally, the effects of vitamin E on CS-induced COPD were explored by assessing inflammation, the reactive oxygen species (ROS), the activity of superoxide dismutase (SOD) and the content of malondialdehyde (MDA), viability of human bronchial epithelioid (HBE) cells, and the expression of EGFR/MAPK pathway-related factors after loss- and gain- function assays. Vitamin E alleviated COPD. Vitamin E inhibited MAPK signaling pathway through decreasing EGFR expression. Additionally, vitamin E suppressed CS-induced HBE cell damage. Functionally, vitamin E attenuated CS-induced inflammation, apoptosis, and ROS by inhibiting the EGFR/MAPK axis, thereby inhibiting COX2-mediated p-STAT3 nuclear translocation. Moreover, overexpression of COX2 attenuated the protective effect of vitamin E on COPD rats. The present study shows that vitamin E inhibits the expression of COX2 by negatively regulating the EGFR/MAPK pathway, thereby inhibiting the translocation of phosphorylated STAT3 to the nucleus and relieving COPD.
CANCER
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
Futurity

Common food additive messes with gut bacteria

A widely used food additive, carboxymethylcellulose, alters the intestinal environment of healthy people, perturbing levels of beneficial bacteria and nutrients, a new study shows. The findings, published in the journal Gastroenterology, demonstrate the need for further study of the long-term impacts of this food additive on health. “It certainly disproves...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Are you a morning or an evening person? It might be due to your gut bacteria

A comprehensive screen of gut bacteria composition identifies specific bacterial groups that differ between the early risers and late sleepers. Many of us can be easily classified as morning or evening people. Morning type people tend to get up early and are generally more alert in the morning—for this reason, they are called "larks." Evening "owls" on the other hand, tend to be more alert in the evening, they are able sleep late in the morning, and they prefer activities later in the day. This diurnal preference has a major impact on our sleep pattern, physiology, health and psychology.
SCIENCE
Inverse

Western diets may have a pernicious side-effect on the gut microbiome — study

Maybe your pants are tighter than usual or you’ve exhausted yourself walking up the stairs, but it’s never too late to get in shape. Unfortunately, all of the advice on the internet promising quick and easy results in less than 30 days is overwhelming at best, unhelpful and misleading at worst. If you’re unsure of where to start, try to listen to your gut.
NUTRITION
Damon Runyon
scitechdaily.com

New Link Discovered Between Diet, Intestinal Stem Cells and Disease

The intestine is essential for maintaining our energy balance and is a master at reacting quickly to changes in nutrition and nutrient balance. It manages to do this with the help of intestinal cells that among other things are specialized in the absorption of food components or the secretion of hormones. In adult humans, the intestinal cells regenerate every five to seven days. The ability to constantly renew and develop all types of intestinal cells from intestinal stem cells is crucial for the natural adaptability of the digestive system. However, a long-term diet high in sugar and fat disrupts this adaptation and can contribute to the development of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and gastrointestinal cancer.
CANCER
contagionlive.com

C Difficile Infection: The Importance of the Gut Microbiome

James A. McKinnell, MD: Hello, and welcome to this HCPLive® Contagion® Peer Exchange titled “The Relationship Between the Gut Microbiome and Management of C Difficile.” I’m Dr Jamie McKinnell, from the Lundquist Institute at Harbor–UCLA Medical Center [in Los Angeles, California]. Joining me in this discussion are my colleagues Dr Carl Crawford, an assistant professor of clinical medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York; Dr Sahil Khanna, a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; and Dr Kelly Reveles, an assistant professor at The University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy.In this discussion, we’re going to investigate the role between the microbiome and Clostridium difficile [C difficile]. It starts logically by establishing the role of the gut microbiome and the impact of dysbiosis in health care.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Cancer Research#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Cells#National Cancer Institute#Tumor
MedicalXpress

Stem cells promote recovery regeneration in mice with a rare muscle disease

Muscle dystrophy describes a set of diseases that causes the weakening and loss of muscle. Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy is a rare disease that is the result of a mutation in one or more three COL6 genes, resulting in the loss of the protein collagen VI. Patients begin to show severe muscle weakness shortly after birth and can struggle to breathe without a respirator before reaching school age. No cure exists, and all treatments are symptomatic, only slightly delaying the muscle degeneration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Similar Gut Microbiome Signature Among Patients With Axial Spondyloarthritis and Related Immune-Mediated Diseases

Patients with axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) and its related immune-mediated diseases share a taxonomic microbiome signature, according to study results presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2021, held virtually from November 3 to 10, 2021. Researchers aimed to characterize the shared gut microbiota signature for axSpA and its...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

A Stealthy Way To Combat Tumors: Immune Cells Disguised As Cancer Cells

MIT biologists show that helper immune cells disguised as cancer cells can help rejuvenate T cells that attack tumors. Under the right circumstances, the body’s T cells can detect and destroy cancer cells. However, in most cancer patients, T cells become disarmed once they enter the environment surrounding a tumor.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Exposure to Harmless Coronaviruses Boosts COVID-19 Immunity

Infections with the novel coronavirus and vaccination lead to strong antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2. Immune responses to other human coronaviruses, which mostly only cause harmless colds, also provide some protection against SARS-CoV-2. This cross-reactive immune response is an important piece of the puzzle of how to achieve comprehensive coronavirus immunity, researchers at the University of Zurich have shown.
SCIENCE
johnstonsunrise.net

Boost your immune system

Your immune system is a network of tissues and cells that work together to defend your body against such things as viruses, bacteria, fungi, parasites and even cancer cells. When your immune system senses some harmful foreign substance, it kicks into action by signaling molecules called cytokines. There are two kinds of immune responses : innate and adaptive. They work closely together but each have different functions. This may sound confusing, so to keep it simple, just think of your innate immune system as the first responders. The innate recognizes a problem and activates the adaptive immune system which works with memory, so it knows how to respond to a problem in the future.
CANCER
earth.com

Gut bacteria enhances memory in bees

An international team of researchers from Jiangnan University, China, Queen Mary University of London, and the University of Oulu, Finland, have recently discovered that a specific type of gut bacteria (Lactobacillus apis) is linked to enhanced memory in bumblebees. This study adds to the growing scientific evidence that the gut microbiome, consisting of trillions of microbes living in our intestines, can affect animal cognition and behavior.
WILDLIFE
Inverse

Gut study uncovers a surprising role for immune cells in nutrient absorption

The dawning of a new year is — for many of us — the supposed dawn of a new you. New year, new you, new New Year’s resolution to be healthy. You renew your gym membership and you start a diet. Just as well that the human small intestine can handle almost anything we throw at it. It’s one of many body parts evolved to process food. Though how it came to do so is not so well-known.
HEALTH

