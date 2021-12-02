ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

When Demand Outstrips Capacity, Injections of COVID-19 Treatment Instead of IV are Justified

 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH – Giving monoclonal antibodies to outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 via a series of four injections under the skin is essentially as effective at preventing severe hospitalization and death as giving the treatment in one intravenous (IV) infusion and is superior to not giving the treatment at all, according...

MedicalXpress

New antibody treatment for COVID-19

A new treatment could prevent serious illness in case of COVID-19 infections during the pandemic. This would prevent hospitalization of patients and thus ease the burden on the healthcare system. For several months, inpatients at the Klinikum rechts der Isar university hospital of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have been successfully treated with neutralizing antibodies. This treatment option at the Antibody Center has now been extended to outpatients.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

UPMC study finds merit in giving antibodies via injection during COVID-19 surges

While administering monoclonal antibodies via intravenous infusion is standard practice to prevent severe hospitalization and death in outpatients with COVID-19, new research from UPMC shows giving the drug via four injections under the skin may be just as effective. The findings suggest that healthcare providers can revert to faster subcutaneous...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MyTexasDaily

Understanding COVID-19 Treatment Options

(StatePoint) As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, people are taking fewer precautions and the virus continues to spread in communities across the country. While getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent COVID-19, it’s also important to understand the potential treatment options available if you do get sick, particularly if you’re at high-risk for developing serious illness and complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvy.com

COVID-19 treatments and vaccine mandates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As more treatments and medication become available for Covid-19, doctors say it is still dangerous and it could be that way for a while. Dr. George Crawford with the Regional Medical Center in Anniston says although COVID and the flu have similarities, they are very different. Each year, COVID is changing and becoming more dangerous that any strand we’ve seen of the flu.
ANNISTON, AL
WGAL

Demand for COVID-19 boosters is growing

The demand for COVID-19 boosters is growing. Colleen Darby went to a Rite Aid Pharmacy in Lancaster to get her booster shot. The 62-year-old got her first two doses in the spring and wanted to continue to play it safe for herself and others. "I'm helping to care for my...
LANCASTER, PA
BBC

Covid-19: Hospitals at capacity with mainly unvaccinated patients

Doctors have warned hospital wards are being "brought to their knees" largely by unvaccinated Covid-19 patients. Gloucestershire Royal Hospital said its Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) had reached capacity. It said the number of patients with Covid in the hospital was lower than at this time last year, but it had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

‘More Than 100% Capacity’: NH Hospitals Stressed By Increase In COVID Cases

EXETER, NH (CBS) – Hospital leaders in New Hampshire are warning that the state’s healthcare system is under stress due to the latest increase in COVID-19 cases. “We want the public to know that the health system in all of New Hampshire is under the most duress I’ve seen in 25 years of working as an emergency physician,” said Dr. Neil Meehan, Chief Physician Executive at Exeter Hospital. On Friday, the New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,450 new positive cases. Meehan says 25 to 35 percent of patients at Exeter have COVID. Other patients have delayed care,...
EXETER, NH
WBEC AM

COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Order In MA Will Preserve Hospital Capacity

The Baker-Polito Administration, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, has announced updated hospital guidance to conserve inpatient hospital capacity and to protect patients and the healthcare workforce in response to several challenges impacting the Commonwealth’s hospitals. According to a media release from the Baker administration, the Department...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cosmos

Why do COVID-19 vaccines have to be injected?

We recently received a question from a Cosmos reader: “Why can’t you drink a COVID vaccine?” So why do vaccines have to be injected?. There are some vaccines that can be taken orally, but they are different to the COVID-19 vaccines we use in Australia. “One of [the oral vaccines]...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bethesdamagazine.com

MCPS softens COVID-19 vaccination mandate to allow for weekly testing instead

Montgomery County Public Schools has backed away from firing employees who don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine because it “can’t afford” to lose anyone, a spokesman said. The district in recent weeks has acknowledged a “dire” staffing shortage during the pandemic affecting teachers, substitutes and support staff. But it also announced...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ophthalmologytimes.com

Study finds elderly patients not at increased risk of cardiovascular issues after both Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

French investigators found that individuals over the age of 75 were not at an increased risk of having a myocardial infarction, stroke, or pulmonary embolism during the 14 days after receiving each of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses against the COVID-19 virus. French investigator reported that individuals aged 75 years and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mynbc5.com

COVID-19 cases threaten ICU capacity

RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont and New Hampshire are experiencing some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the pandemic started. Some hospitals are taking measures to address this. Dartmouth Hitchcock Health hospitals are reducing or delaying non-emergency surgeries to make bed space available for COVID-19 patients because of the high case counts and hospitalizations.
RUTLAND, VT
somerset106.com

Demand Increasing In Laurel County For COVID-19 Vaccines

Vaccines have been in high demand of late in the area. Here in Laurel County, Public Health Director, Mark Hensley, says more people are getting the booster as cases increase. He said every appointment for a booster Thursday was booked within hours of the health department opening in the morning. He said the spike in booster appointments is probably because of the spike in COVID-19 cases. Since Thanksgiving, Laurel County has had 200 new cases. Before the holiday, we saw 70 to 90 cases a week, about 10 cases a day. Now, it is up to almost 30 new cases a day. Hensley said they are seeing a high interest in booster shots, anywhere from 40 to 50 a day at the health department, and also some of the initial shots. He says they are giving the booster shot to anyone 18 and over but, mostly, it is older people and some that have chronic health conditions. Hensley added while cases are increasing locally, they are not seeing hospitalizations increasing as rapidly. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/laurelcohealth.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Hartford Courant

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases have become more common, underscoring need for boosters, Yale study finds

COVID-19 cases in vaccinated people have become increasingly common in recent months amid the spread of the delta variant and the waning of immunity from vaccination, according to new Yale research conducted in Connecticut. Yale researchers found that from August to mid-October 2021, about 22% of patients at Yale New Haven Hospital with COVID-19 were fully vaccinated and experiencing severe ...
NEWINGTON, CT
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

