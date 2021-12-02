Donate blood for a chance to win a new Chevy Spark

The United Methodist Church of Frankston is hosting a blood drive scheduled Friday Dec 3.

Carter BloodCare will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UMC of Frankston Family Life Center, 161 S. Weldon Street at Main Street Frankston.

Carter BloodCare is in critical need of type O donations.

Those who donate will be entered into a drawing to win a “New Chevy Spark” from Classic Fleet and Commercial. Restriction apply. See official rules for details.

Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of north, central and east Texas.

The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients.

Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products.

Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood.

COVID-19 antibody testing is available on all successful donations. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving. If online access is available they should complete the online questionnaire prior to their appointment via QuickScreen (qs.carterbloodcare.org).

If you have gotten COVID-19 and are fully recovered, you are eligible to donate blood 14 days after all symptoms have disappeared. Individuals, fully-recovered from COVID-19, may be interested in convalescent plasma donations.

Remember to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water at least an hour before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation, and present a government- issued photo ID each time they give blood.

For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, log onto http://www.carterbloodcare.org/, or call 903-363-0400. You can also contact Jennie Minter at 903-876-2235 or by email at uncfrankston@umcfrankston.org.