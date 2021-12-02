Family Healthcast: Protection from the new Omicron variant

Researchers around the world are trying to work out whether existing COVID vaccines protect us from the latest variant, Omicron. The worst-case scenario is the virus has mutated so much in the crucial parts of its genome that it can escape COVID vaccines designed to protect us from earlier versions of the virus – with devastating consequences globally. But it’s too soon to panic. And vaccines may end up protecting us against Omicron after all, as they have done with earlier variants. The World Health Organization (WHO) says it will take us another two to four weeks to figure out what’s going...

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO