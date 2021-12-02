ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Healthcast: Protection from the new Omicron variant

localsyr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WSYR-TV) — Expect to keep wearing masks...

www.localsyr.com

Veronica Charnell Media

Will The Omicron Variant Create New Masks Mandates?

Photo courtesy of The Weather ChannelThe Weather Channel. I know many of you are thinking here we go again with another COVID-19 Variant. The Omicron Variant has medical researchers working longer hours to learn more about this variant. While the world is slowly returning to normal Omicron variant is showing signs it can spread much faster than the Delta Variant. Now everyone is wondering if Masks Mandates in public areas will be making a come back soon, or will the CDC release new recommendations for restrictions soon? As of today, the first confirmed case of the Omicron Variant is in California.
The Guardian

Will the Omicron Covid variant cancel Christmas?

A new Covid variant first identified in South Africa is spreading around the world, with leaders rushing to respond. Our science correspondent Nicola Davis outlines what we know so far about the Omicron variant. Presented by Hannah Moore with Nicola Davis; produced by Elizabeth Cassin, Georgina Quach and Rudi Zygadlo;...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL

Local experts say boosters offer the best protection against omicron variant

Local experts say boosters offer the best protection against omicron variant. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strengthened recommendations for booster doses of coronavirus vaccine Monday, saying all adults should get boosted six months after the second dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's or Moderna's vaccine or two months after the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
HEALTH
localsyr.com

Tips To Help Kids Cope When Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine

The pandemic has been extremely disruptive for everyone, especially kids. Now with Vaccines available to children ages five to 11, many parents are eager to sign up. But for kids themselves, getting the vaccine can also bring about a lot of anxiety. Dr. Mary Mason says this behavior is normal for children and there are a few things that every parent should consider.
KIDS
#Omicron#Wsyr Tv
IFLScience

Wild Bornean Orangutan Caught Killing And Eating A Slow Loris For First Time

You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
WILDLIFE
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arizonadailyindependent.com

Severe Adverse COVID-19 Vaccine Reactions Accumulate

Big Bird is advertising shots for tots, and many are facing unemployment just after Christmas because of shot mandates. So why wait?. The main reason for getting the shot is to lower your risk of dying, since it does not reliably prevent catching or transmitting COVID. The statistics are confusing—did a person die with or of COVID? But we can tell whether a person died. Are more people dying than usual?
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS New York

COVID-19 Update: Researchers Say Omicron Variant Could Quickly Outpace Delta Variant In Cases Across The U.S.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As more countries report cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, scientists in the U.S. are analyzing tens of thousands of virus samples, looking for the new strain. It is a complicated laboratory process that CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports is key is to understand how contagious and how serious a disease the strain can cause. Health officials around the world are concerned about the new variant because it has a never-before-seen number of mutations in the genes that code for the spike proteins which the virus uses to enter human cells. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

#COVID: Six-Foot Social Distancing... DOES NOT HELP prevent COVID!

Yeah about that whole SIX FOOT THING... It doesn't help. Nor does it prevent the COVID and the SCIENCE proves it!. A new study finds the answer to that appears to be a resounding no. Scientists from the University of Cambridge say the social distancing rule of six feet does not protect against catching COVID-19, even outdoors. The team calls the social distancing rule an “arbitrary measurement” of safety in the absence of masks. It could have been set anywhere between three to 10 feet, depending on the risk tolerance of the local public health authority putting out the mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Omg, Omicron! Why it's too soon to panic about COVID vaccines and the new variant

Researchers around the world are trying to work out whether existing COVID vaccines protect us from the latest variant, Omicron. The worst-case scenario is the virus has mutated so much in the crucial parts of its genome that it can escape COVID vaccines designed to protect us from earlier versions of the virus – with devastating consequences globally. But it’s too soon to panic. And vaccines may end up protecting us against Omicron after all, as they have done with earlier variants. The World Health Organization (WHO) says it will take us another two to four weeks to figure out what’s going...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
localsyr.com

Concerns over hospital capacity grow in CNY, but how many beds are available?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After Governor Kathy Hochul voiced her concerns over hospital capacity on Monday during her COVID-19 briefing, NewsChannel 9 contacted every local hospital to see how many beds are available. Not all hospitals responded to our inquiry, including Upstate Medical University, Auburn Community Hospital, Rome Memorial Hospital...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

St. Joseph’s Hospital Honoring Healthcare Workers

St. Joseph’s Health Hospital Auxiliary Board is hosting their second annual fundraising initiative called “Lighting the Way”. This year’s lighting event will begin on Thursday, December 2nd at 6 p.m. to honor the healthcare workers that have been working throughout the pandemic. St. Joseph’s Health Hospital Auxiliary Board President Joanna Ferguson is looking forward to this year’s event. “We wanted to create a visual and memory maker that could resemble each individual that makes healthcare possible in our community,” Ferguson says.
CHARITIES
localsyr.com

North Country animal sanctuary, community members give rescues new home

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Just in time for the holidays, locally rescued animals are getting a new roof over their heads. Garnsey’s Feral Acres, a 158-acre animal sanctuary located just outside of Depauville, has been working to construct a new barn for many of its large animals. This large barn,...
CLAYTON, NY

