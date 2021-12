It seems safe to say now that both of the top baseball decisionmakers for the Milwaukee Brewers — Baseball Operations president David Stearns and General Manager Matt Arnold — will both be staying with the franchise, for now. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any brain drain from their front office this offseason. According to a report from Chad Jennings and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic, the Red Sox are hiring away Mike Groopman to serve as their Assistant General Manager. He had been Milwaukee’s Vice President of International Scouting and Player Personnel.

