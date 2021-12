CHICAGO (CBS) — The Obama Foundation just received a $100 million donation from the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. The donation was made in honor of the late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis. As part of the gift, Bezos has asked for the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center to be named the John Lewis Plaza. The Obama Presidential Center broke ground two months ago and is expected to be completed by 2025.

